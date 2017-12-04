Mitchell Starc takes caught-and-bowled blinder as England continue Ashes slide

Australia are set to claim an imposing first-innings lead in the pink-ball Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval, where England slipped to 8-219 at dinner on day three.



Joe Root's side resumed at 1-29, having sent Australia in then watched Shaun Marsh power the hosts to a total of 8(dec)-442.



England coach Trevor Bayliss insisted on Sunday night his team could claim a remarkable victory. It was an optimistic view but the prospect of the tourists holding on for a draw was very much on the cards.



Instead they crumbled to 7-142 before Craig Overton and Chris Woakes finally showed some resistance in a 66-run stand.



Overton (36no), Woakes (36) and Alastair Cook (37) are the only batsmen to pass 25 in an innings that has spanned 72 overs.



Despite their wagging tail, England still trail by 223 runs and require a lot to go right if they're to avoid going 2-0 down in the five-Test series.



A leaping Nathan Lyon plus precise pace bowling from Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood sapped what little confidence the tourists started the day with.



Lyon grabbed an astonishing one-handed catch off his own bowling after tea to dismiss Moeen Ali for the third time in the series, while the offspinner also had Cook out edging.



Root was summoned to the middle during Monday's second over, when an errant drive from James Vince led to Hazlewood's only wicket and a regulation catch for keeper Tim Paine.



The partnership between the skipper and former captain Cook loomed as the most imposing roadblock for Australia on day three. England's two most experienced batsmen shared a 248-run stand during a home day-night Test earlier this year.



Root lasted just 10 deliveries, struggling to hide his disbelief after playing an expansive drive that resulted in a thick edge flying to Cameron Bancroft at third slip.



Cummins removed both Root and Dawid Malan, also out edging, in the opening session.

