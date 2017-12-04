 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Mitchell Starc takes caught-and-bowled blinder as England continue Ashes slide

share

Source:

AAP

Australia are set to claim an imposing first-innings lead in the pink-ball Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval, where England slipped to 8-219 at dinner on day three.

Johnny Bairstow could only watch on in disbelief on day three in Adelaide.
Source: SKY

Joe Root's side resumed at 1-29, having sent Australia in then watched Shaun Marsh power the hosts to a total of 8(dec)-442.

England coach Trevor Bayliss insisted on Sunday night his team could claim a remarkable victory. It was an optimistic view but the prospect of the tourists holding on for a draw was very much on the cards.

Instead they crumbled to 7-142 before Craig Overton and Chris Woakes finally showed some resistance in a 66-run stand.

Overton (36no), Woakes (36) and Alastair Cook (37) are the only batsmen to pass 25 in an innings that has spanned 72 overs.

Despite their wagging tail, England still trail by 223 runs and require a lot to go right if they're to avoid going 2-0 down in the five-Test series.

A leaping Nathan Lyon plus precise pace bowling from Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood sapped what little confidence the tourists started the day with.

Lyon grabbed an astonishing one-handed catch off his own bowling after tea to dismiss Moeen Ali for the third time in the series, while the offspinner also had Cook out edging.

Root was summoned to the middle during Monday's second over, when an errant drive from James Vince led to Hazlewood's only wicket and a regulation catch for keeper Tim Paine.

The partnership between the skipper and former captain Cook loomed as the most imposing roadblock for Australia on day three. England's two most experienced batsmen shared a 248-run stand during a home day-night Test earlier this year.

Root lasted just 10 deliveries, struggling to hide his disbelief after playing an expansive drive that resulted in a thick edge flying to Cameron Bancroft at third slip.

Cummins removed both Root and Dawid Malan, also out edging, in the opening session.

Starc held catches off his own bowling to account for Jonny Bairstow and Woakes, with the former a juggled effort after the ball was cracked back at the left- armer.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:28
2
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


3
Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Time will tell' - Queensland warns Brad Thorn over Quade Cooper axe

00:27
4
Johnny Bairstow could only watch on in disbelief on day three in Adelaide.

Mitchell Starc takes caught-and-bowled blinder as England continue Ashes slide

00:20
5
Ngannou needed just over 100 seconds to find his opening - and he didn't disappoint.

Francis Ngannou annihilates Alistair Overeem with devastating left uppercut in first round KO win at UFC218

00:22
Flames and thick black smoke rises from Sealeswinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Watch: Massive blaze rages at Ashburton farm animal feed plant

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from SealesWinslow which supplies feed to farmers.

00:38
Emma Beattie, 20, was last seen on Friday night with the search now narrowed to the Ashley River area.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie resumes in tough terrain as teams battle another scorching hot day

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.


01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.


03:36
Shane Jones says there'll be no more sitting on the couch for young people on benefits.

NZ First's push for work for the dole scheme causes tension in coalition government

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says there'll be no more sitting on the couch for young people on benefits.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 