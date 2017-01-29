 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Mitchell Starc hoping New Zealand's swinging conditions offer up another happy hunting ground

share

Source:

AAP

Mitchell Starc has only played one international match in New Zealand, but it's no secret he's a fan of the country's swinging conditions.

Starc's 6-28 during the 2015 World Cup are his best ODI figures, a feat he is keen to repeat tomorrow.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The left-arm quick will return to the scene of his finest World Cup hour when Australia take on New Zealand at Eden Park in the Chappell-Hadlee series opener on Monday.

Starc was at his devastating best on that day in 2015 - and he is keen to repeat the mayhem.

Violently swinging the ball back late, he claimed career-best figures of 6-28 and almost pulled Australia back from the death after they were rolled for 151 after batting first.

"Ball actually dominated bat for a change, as opposed to the other way around as was the case for most the games over the past 12 months," Starc said.

And he is hoping for similar conditions on Monday when he celebrates his 27th birthday.

"It probably offers a bit more in the air and off the wicket than what we've seen in the last few games in Australia as well.

"It's something the quicks are excited about, there's probably a bit more in it."

However the conditions Starc has found so accommodating as bowler, have not proved as friendly to the Australian batsmen.

After being dismissed for cheaply in the World Cup clash, the Aussies were then rolled for a poultry 148 in pursuit of New Zealand's 307 last February on the same drop-in wicket that will be used on Monday.

"We've spoken about giving ourselves a bit more time," Starc said.

"For somewhere like here where it's probably going to swing and nip a bit just giving yourself a chance to get in and see some balls some balls as batsmen.

"You've always got a lot more time than you think, especially in 50-over cricket where you don't have to score 300 in the first 40 overs of the game, you can make it up at the back-end."

That challenge will be made even harder when considered David Warner and Usman Khawaja have been rested for the series, while captain Steve Smith is missing from the team that defeated New Zealand 3-0 in Australia last month with an ankle injury.

But Starc said the experience of their replacements Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch should limit the impact as wicketkeeper Matthew Wade takes over as captain.

Meanwhile New Zealand have confirmed they will play an extra batsman, with Tom Latham taking the gloves to make for a deeper lineup on the bowler-friendly wicket.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Joeli Lutumailagi scored two long range tries in his side's 26-10 Cup quarter-final win over NZ.

Live updates: Blitzboks, Flying Fijians take field eyeing Wellington glory in Cup Final

00:29
2
The new kid on the All Blacks Sevens' block is already proving he's one to watch.

'There's a glimpse of NZ's future!' Playmaker Koroi tears English defence to pieces, sets up three stunning tries

00:34
3
Interrupting a 23-time grand slam champion with your ringtone after she's just won the Australian Open probably isn’t the best way to get her attention.

Watch: Serena gives reporter death stare after phone goes off during celebratory press conference

00:30
4
Joeli Lutumailagi scored two long range tries in his side's 26-10 Cup quarter-final win over NZ.

Video: Fijian flyer stuns NZ Sevens with incredible pace, scoring impressive double

00:34
5
Is there anywhere on the court the Golden State Warriors sharp shooter can’t score from?

Watch: NBA superstar Steph Curry comes up clutch once again with insane buzzer beater – from behind half court

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'Ongoing mobile connectivity issues ' - Spark customers still experiencing problems after outages

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

'Ongoing mobile connectivity issues ' - Spark customers still experiencing problems after outages

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ