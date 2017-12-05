 

Mitchell Starc hammers mighty six as Australia set England 354 for second Ashes Test win

Jimmy Anderson continued his pink-ball masterclass but England must make history if they're to reel in an imposing target of 354 at Adelaide Oval, where Australia were rolled for 138 in their second innings on day four of the pink- ball Test.

England will have a huge chase on their hands for a series levelling win in Adelaide.
Source: SKY

Anderson claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Australia and finished with stunning figures of 5-43 from 22 overs.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker did everything in his power to increase the tourists' slim hopes of victory - including a scrambling attempt to take a return catch at the striker's end in which he collected the stumps and cut his pants.

Despite Anderson's desperation, history suggests Australia will claim a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series.

Australia's 6-315 against England in 1902 remains the highest fourth-innings total in a successful Test run-chase at Adelaide Oval.

England have only twice chased down more than 300 to win an Ashes Test - and never more than 332 - but Joe Root's side will harbour a sense of bravado after extending their fightback with the ball.

Australia resumed at 4-53 on Tuesday, having been rattled by Anderson's sideways movement in an opening spell that spanned 11 overs and featured the dismissals of Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja.

Anderson removed nightwatchman Nathan Lyon and Peter Handscomb in his opening spell on day four, while the hosts slipped to 7-90 after Tim Paine was out trying to pull a short delivery from Chris Woakes.

Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Starc steadied in a 32-run stand, pushing the lead beyond 300 runs when Stuart Broad's inability to back up resulted in four overthrows.

Marsh, who finished 126 not out in Australia's first innings, batted cautiously before he was bowled on 19 attempting to clip a fine delivery from Woakes through the leg side.

Starc, whose knock of 20 meant he finished equal top-scorer with Khawaja, hammered Moeen Ali for a six then became Anderson's fifth victim when Moeen snaffled a skied catch.

