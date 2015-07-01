 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Mitchell Starc back, Steve Smith absent as Australia prepare for fifth Ashes Test

share

Source:

Associated Press

Injured fast bowler Mitchell Starc worked out in the nets but captain Steve Smith didn't train on Tuesday because of a sore back as Australia prepared for the fifth Ashes test against England.

Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of Murali Vijay

Source: Getty

Starc missed the drawn fourth test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground because of a bruised right heel but is hoping to return for the Sydney Cricket Ground finale beginning Thursday.

Australia regained the Ashes with victories in the first three tests of the five-match series.

Left-armer Starc took part in fielding drills then spent more than half an hour bowling off his full run-up.

Smith hoped to train on Wednesday.

Starc was replaced in Melbourne by Jackson Bird, who failed to take a wicket in a pace combination with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

"I haven't spoken to him but he looked like he was bowling quick, running around and not limping," Cummins said of Starc's return. "He's really keen to play and pretty confident he can play. They'll see how he recovers ... the last couple of weeks it's certainly got a lot better."

Starc could be rested from the final match to ensure he is fit for a four-test tour of South Africa that begins March 1 in Durban.

Ashton Agar has been added to Australia's squad for the fifth test and could join Nathan Lyon in the starting XI at the spin-friendly SCG.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
14th November 2017, O2 Arena, London, England; Nitto ATP Tennis Finals; Roger Federer (SWZ) returns backhand to Alexander Zverev Jr (GER)

Roger Federer admits Father Time finally catching up with current men's tennis stars

00:28
2
Taylor was millimetres off the double 12 he needed for the rare achievement.

Retiring legend Phil Taylor comes agonisingly close to historic nine-darter in World Dart Champs final

00:29
3
Lauren Davies was humiliated by Sachia Vickery 6-1, 6-2.

ASB Classic delivers first upset as defending champion knocked out in first round by US qualifier

4
Karmichael Hunt (Australian Wallabies) PHOTO SMPIMAGES.COM / www.photosport.nz - Action from the Rugby Union Interntional between the Australian Wallabies V Italy played at Suncorp Stadium June 24, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

Wallabies great disappointed in Karmichael Hunt for letting down those who helped him

00:28
5
The Aussie quick couldn't look at James Muirhead after the dropped ball went for four.

BBL fielder ducks out from easy catch due to blinding sun - while wearing sunglasses on his hat

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 