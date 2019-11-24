Mitchell Santner's maiden Test hundred puts Black Caps in command against England

Mitchell Santner's maiden Test century has put the Black Caps in the driving seat of the first Test against England, eyeing a huge first innings lead in Mount Maunganui.

Passing his previous high score of 73, Santner reached his first Test hundred with a pull shot from Ben Stokes, scampering a second run to reach three figures.

Santner's century came from 252 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes.

The Black Caps all-rounder resisted a barrage of short pitch bowling from England, surviving and combining in a partnership of over 200 runs with BJ Watling, who also recorded his Test high score, passing 150 for the first time after the lunch break.

Santner would eventually fall for 126 before tea, caught on the boundary by Ollie Pope from the bowling of Sam Curran.