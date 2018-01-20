 

Mitchell Santner takes top spot from Ish Sodhi in latest T20 bowling world rankings

Ish Sodhi has been replaced by fellow-New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner at the top of world Twenty20 international bowling rankings.

Santner said it's something he's been practising for months but he won't pull it out all the time.
The latest ICC rankings put left-arm tweaker Santner first following some miserly returns during the 2-1 series loss to Pakistan.

The 25-year-old's form, which earned him a first Indian Premier League contract, left him ranked ahead of teenage Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan and Sodhi, who has dropped to third.

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi bowling against Pakistan in second T20 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Black Caps opener Colin Munro has also lost his top spot, dropping to fourth.

He sits behind Pakistan's Babar Azam, Australian Aaron Finch and India's Virat Kohli.

There are few notable changes for Kiwis in other formats, with seamer Trent Boult (second in ODI bowling) and captain Kane Williamson (fourth in Test batting) the other top-five rated players.

In team rankings, New Zealand lost their T20I top-dog status, dropping to second behind Pakistan.

The Black Caps are rated fourth in the Test and ODI formats.

