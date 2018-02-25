Mitchell Santner stars in late comeback win for Black Caps in ODI series opener against England

Ross Taylor has anchored the Black Caps to a nailbiting three-wicket win in the first one-day international against England at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

But while Taylor's 113 off 116 balls was key, it was Mitch Santner's 45-run knock off 27 balls at the death which gave New Zealand a first-up win in the five-match series.

Chasing 285, the Black Caps had looked well in control at 205-3 with 10 overs remaining before allrounder Ben Stokes struck.

He ended a 178-run partnership between Tom Latham and Taylor with his nagging length, Latham's 79-run innings ending with a mistimed slog straight to Joe Root at mid-on.

Stokes then dismissed Colin de Grandhomme for two, nine balls after Tom Curran removed Henry Nicholls without scoring.

New Zealand's hopes of a win all but disappeared late in the 46th over when spinner Adil Rashid lured Taylor forward and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler effected a regulation stumping.

But Santner and Tim Southee (eight) combined to slog 43 off 21 balls, Santner wrapping up the win with a six off the second ball of Chris Woakes's final over.

England had begun with plenty of focus and fire, Woakes tempting Colin Munro into charging a delivery he then edged to to the safe gloves of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler for six.

There was little time to regroup before the Kiwis lost skipper Kane Williamson for eight and Martin Guptill for 13.

That brought Latham to the wicket, the 25-year-old left-hander settling in with Taylor to construct a crucial 178-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Earlier, a disciplined New Zealand bowling effort had been countered by a late England flurry which boosted the visitors to 284-8.

Buttler was key in England's rally, striking an up-tempo 79 off 65 balls which included five boundaries and five sixes before he was run out with one ball remaining.

The New Zealand bowlers had worked hard to keep England under 300 runs on the slow Seddon Park pitch.

Southee didn't pick up a wicket in conceding 48 runs from his 10 overs, while spinners Santner (2-54) and Ish Sodhi (2-63) were well supported by Trent Boult's 2-64.

Munro chipped in with an effective six-over cameo, conceding only 31 runs and removing Root for 71.

Stokes, back in the England team following a five-month break after he was arrested following a late-night incident outside a Bristol nightclub last September, contributed more with the ball than the bat.

He faced 22 balls for 12, but proved more dangerous with the ball, finishing with figures of 2-43 off eight overs.