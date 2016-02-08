 

Mitchell Santner signs short-term county contract with Derbyshire

Derbyshire have signed Black Caps international Mitchell Santner as an overseas player for the second half of the 2018 season.

Mitchell Santner (file)

Mitchell Santner (file)

Source: Photosport

Left-arm spinning allrounder Santner, currently rated the world's best Twenty20 international bowler, has switched county allegiances.

The 26-year-old was Worcestershire's leading T20 domestic wicket-taker last season with 13 scalps.

He will be available throughout Derbyshire's T20 Blast campaign and also for their last seven first class matches.

"We're delighted to secure Mitchell for the second half of the 2018 season," Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett said.

"He has been producing some of the best cricket of his career across all forms for New Zealand over the last few months, and is now recognised as the world's number one T20 bowler.

"Mitchell is also an exceptional fielder and provides a quality batting option down the order."

Black Caps

