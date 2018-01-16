 

Mitchell Santner shows off mystery delivery to send Pakistan opener packing

A respectable sixth-wicket partnership from Mohammad Hafeez and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has handed a much-improved Pakistan a total of 262-8 in today's fourth ODI against New Zealand.

The Black Caps' spinner showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in Hamilton.
Source: SKY

Winning the toss in Hamilton and choosing to bat, the Pakistanis were a far cry from their pathetic third-ODI showing, in which they scored just 74.

Much of that was down to Hafeez and Ahmed.

Capitalising upon the earlier work of Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail, who both notched half-centuries, the two players racked up a 98-run middle-order stand.

Ahmed picked up 51 before being removed by Trent Boult, while a thunderous Hafeez bashed out 81 and was run out by Boult on the final ball.

He scored 22 runs in the final over alone.

New Zealand, looking to maintain their unbeaten streak this Kiwi summer and secure a 4-0 series lead against Pakistan, require a run rate of 5.26 to win.

To do so, they'll need to be better with the bat than the ball. So consistent on Kiwi pitches this summer, the likes of Boult and Lockie Ferguson failed to fire, notching one wicket between them.

Tim Southee, however, made amends with figures of 3-44.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, making his return to the international fold after five weeks on bereavement leave, bowled three overs for figures of 0-16.

The big-hitting de Grandhomme came in for spinner Todd Astle.

Batsman Ross Taylor plays his 200th ODI for New Zealand, who are seeking a national record 11th straight win in all formats.

