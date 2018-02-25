 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Mitchell Santner says advice from Ross Taylor was key to heroic Blacks Caps outing against England

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand batting heroes Ross Taylor and Mitchell Santner say patience was their most important virtue after a winning start to the one-day international series against England.

NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.
Source: SKY

Taylor cracked a crucial 113 and allrounder Santner delivered the killer blows as the Black Caps won a gripping opening game in Hamilton by three wickets with four balls to spare.

Taylor says his 18th ODI ton would have felt empty if the run chase had fallen short at Seddon Park.

He said Santner's unbeaten 45 off 27 balls was testament to the younger man's striking ability but also his faith in a plan which relied on a big finish.

They decided they could score 50 runs off the last five overs but that both of them needed to be there.

Coming in at No.8 and with the required run rate escalating, Santner scraped two runs from his first nine balls.

He had Taylor's advice ringing in his ears throughout.

"We talked about we could chase tens (per over) - but it was hard to start," Santner said.

"The new batsman incoming having to hit straight away was always going to be difficult. You might take a few dot balls but catch up later."

Santner's fourth six in the final over bowled by Chris Woakes sealed the result and will have helped sway critics starting to lose patience with the 26-year-old's lack of recent runs.

Touted as an allrounder in his 2015 debut international season, Santner has become a proven bowling performer in limited overs internationals without racking up the big scores promised by his domestic batting efforts.

Santner praised the 178-run fourth-wicket stand of Taylor and wicketkeeper Tom Latham (79), who was another to rediscover his batting touch.

"The way Tommy Latham and Ross set that up for us gave us a chance to do what we did at the end there," Santner said.

"Being three down under the pump early - that brilliant partnership in the middle set it up for us."

The second game is in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

2
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

00:57
3
The project has made considerable progress this summer due to some nice, dry weather.

Watch: Drone footage shows Christchurch's new sports park taking shape

00:15
4
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Black Caps hero Mitchell Santner admits he 'didn't know what to do' after smashing game-winning six - 'I just panicked and put my arms in the air!'


5
The team returned to training after several players featured for the Tall Blacks in Hong Kong.

Former NBA All Star, co-owner of EPL club both part of group taking over Breakers ownership

05:43
After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one.

'It broke me. I didn't want to come back to NZ' - Man deported from Australian home after enduring 10 months detained on Christmas Island

After 10 months living in Australia's notorious Christmas Island detention centre, Ronald Nielson signed his deportation papers to New Zealand - a place he barely knew.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning one-time Rooster Jimmy Smith's claims are totally incorrect.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Ambulance allegedly stolen while crew helping patient in Dunedin

Last night the vehicle was stopped by police using road spikes, after it was tracked using its GPS.


Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

The list includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed eye.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 