Mitchell Santner says advice from Ross Taylor was key to heroic Blacks Caps outing against England

New Zealand batting heroes Ross Taylor and Mitchell Santner say patience was their most important virtue after a winning start to the one-day international series against England.

Taylor cracked a crucial 113 and allrounder Santner delivered the killer blows as the Black Caps won a gripping opening game in Hamilton by three wickets with four balls to spare.

Taylor says his 18th ODI ton would have felt empty if the run chase had fallen short at Seddon Park.

He said Santner's unbeaten 45 off 27 balls was testament to the younger man's striking ability but also his faith in a plan which relied on a big finish.

They decided they could score 50 runs off the last five overs but that both of them needed to be there.

Coming in at No.8 and with the required run rate escalating, Santner scraped two runs from his first nine balls.

He had Taylor's advice ringing in his ears throughout.

"We talked about we could chase tens (per over) - but it was hard to start," Santner said.

"The new batsman incoming having to hit straight away was always going to be difficult. You might take a few dot balls but catch up later."

Santner's fourth six in the final over bowled by Chris Woakes sealed the result and will have helped sway critics starting to lose patience with the 26-year-old's lack of recent runs.

Touted as an allrounder in his 2015 debut international season, Santner has become a proven bowling performer in limited overs internationals without racking up the big scores promised by his domestic batting efforts.

Santner praised the 178-run fourth-wicket stand of Taylor and wicketkeeper Tom Latham (79), who was another to rediscover his batting touch.

"The way Tommy Latham and Ross set that up for us gave us a chance to do what we did at the end there," Santner said.

"Being three down under the pump early - that brilliant partnership in the middle set it up for us."