Mitchell Santner saves NZ again after top order collapse in second ODI against England

A second successive star batting turn from Mitch Santner has helped the Black Caps to 223 in Wednesday's second ODI against England.

New Zealand's all-rounder Mitchell Santner against England. Source: Photosport

Down and out at 108-6 before the 30-over mark, the Kiwis appeared likely to implode in Tauranga and hand the English a simple run chase.

But a solid 38 from all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and stunning 63 not out from Santner - including six boundaries and a six - got them back on track.

Despite the odds, the Caps held out until the final over, with Lockie Ferguson anchoring for Santner at the death with a laudable 19.

But he and tailender Trent Boult duly fell.

Until Santner and de Grandhomme's efforts, the Kiwi run rate rarely ticked over four an over, with Colin Munro, Ross Taylor and Mark Chapman going cheaply.

Bizarrely, four Black Caps fell to run outs from a clinical English field - Taylor, de Grandhomme, stand-in skipper Tim Southee and Boult.

Martin Guptill hit 50 from 87 balls before being snared by Moeen Ali.

Kane Williamson did not play due to a hamstring niggle.

With the ball, impressive spinner Ali secured 2-33 figures, while talisman Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes picked up two wickets apiece.

The English will now need a run rate of 4.5 to level the five-ODI series.

