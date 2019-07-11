Mitchell Santner proud of Black Caps' toughness in World Cup semi win - 'Lads fought hard right to the end'

A grinning Mitchell Santner has praised the toughness of his teammates after the Black Caps defied expectations to beat India in their thrilling World Cup semi-final this morning.

Santner told 1 NEWS at the team's hotel shortly after the 18-run win he was stoked to get a crack at a World Cup final after missing out on selection in 2015.

"It was obviously a tough game, a tough wicket," Santner said.

"The lads fought real hard right to the end - pretty happy with the result."

Santner finished the match with impressive figures, taking 2-34 in 10 overs of work while procuring 40 dot balls.

But the spinner said his figures were only possible thanks to the early dismissals created at the top of the order.

"I think they were five-for-three or something at some stage," he said.

"My role there - there was a little bit there for the spinners, not ragging but there was a little bit of perch - so I guess my role was to try and tie it up.

"We thought if we could not necassarily get all the wickets at once but if we could bring that rate up and get that pressure building, it was still a tough wicket to come in and tee off on."