TODAY |

Mitchell Santner proud of Black Caps' toughness in World Cup semi win - 'Lads fought hard right to the end'

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup
UK and Europe

A grinning Mitchell Santner has praised the toughness of his teammates after the Black Caps defied expectations to beat India in their thrilling World Cup semi-final this morning.

Santner told 1 NEWS at the team's hotel shortly after the 18-run win he was stoked to get a crack at a World Cup final after missing out on selection in 2015.

"It was obviously a tough game, a tough wicket," Santner said.

"The lads fought real hard right to the end - pretty happy with the result."

Santner finished the match with impressive figures, taking 2-34 in 10 overs of work while procuring 40 dot balls.

But the spinner said his figures were only possible thanks to the early dismissals created at the top of the order.

"I think they were five-for-three or something at some stage," he said.

"My role there - there was a little bit there for the spinners, not ragging but there was a little bit of perch - so I guess my role was to try and tie it up.

"We thought if we could not necassarily get all the wickets at once but if we could bring that rate up and get that pressure building, it was still a tough wicket to come in and tee off on."

The win means the Black Caps will face either Australia or England in the World Cup final with the second semi-final playing tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Santner said the team looked to build pressure early but even then they had to deal with a late comeback attempt from MS Dhoni. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
Black Caps blast India's top order to clinch Cricket World Cup final spot in unbelievable 18-run win
2
England's Ben Stokes, second right, celebrates the catch of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa at The Oval, London, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
England out to turn ODI dominance into maiden World Cup title
3
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy
4
Fresh off his Super Rugby title, Ennor got to work in the All Blacks' camp.
All Blacks newbie Braydon Ennor hits the gym with new teammates
5
Tedesco combined with Blake Ferguson down the right wing to seal a 26-20 win.
James Tedesco finishes stunning long-range try to give NSW Origin series win in final minute
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Steve Smith after scoring 150. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. The Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, One Day International Cricket. SCG, Sydney, Australia. Sunday 4 December 2016 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Australian captain backs Steve Smith to return to form in World Cup semi-final

France to slap new 'ecotax' on plane tickets from 2020
00:55
The fight occurred before he performed at a music festival in Stockholm.

A$AP Rocky's manager launches petition to free rapper from 'inhumane' Swedish prison
00:30
His comments came after her recent trip to Wimbledon with a security detail.

Piers Morgan tells Duchess of Sussex to 'go back to America' if she wants privacy