TODAY |

Mitchell Santner moves to second in T20 rankings after England success

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner has surged to second in the ICC Twenty20 bowling rankings after impressive performances in the recent series against England.

The Black Caps were pipped 3-2 in the series after England won the deciding match in a super over on Sunday, but Santner's individual efforts have seen him jump three spots in the ranks to just 57 points behind Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan.

Santner took the most wickets of any bowler in the series, claiming 11 from 18 overs of work with an economy rating of 7.83.

Another big mover was opener Martin Guptill, who rose seven spots to sit ninth equal in the batting ranks after a strong series as well.

Ahead of him and dropping to fourth is opening partner Colin Munro, who scored just 110 runs across the five games. His highest score was 46.

Top five T20I batsmen:
1. Babar Azam (Pak) - 876 rating points
2. Aaron Finch (Aus) - 807
3. Dawid Malan (Eng) - 782
4. Colin Munro (NZ) - 778
5. Glenn Maxwell (Aus) - 765

Top five T20I bowlers:
1. Rashid Khan (Afg) - 757 rating points
2. Mitchell Santner (NZ) - 700
3. Imad Wasim (Pak) - 686
4. Adam Zampa (Aus) - 678
5. Shadab Khan (Pak) - 673


Mitchell Santner bowls against England Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong
2
Hayden Paddon concedes WRC career all but over after Rally Australia cancelled
3
Hayley Holt labels new Warriors jersey 'disgusting', while others call it the 'worst in the history of sport'
4
Blues bolster backline further with addition of three-Test England centre on 'unique' one-year deal
5
Brad Fittler slams Golden Boot award selection criteria as 'ridiculous'
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
02:06

Blind Caps seeking sponsors after hosting matches in NZ for first time

England captain takes stunning catch as NZ lose Super Over in T20 series decider

Black Caps' top order still confident for T20 decider despite Napier capitulation, says Martin Guptill

With experiences and time under her belt, Amelia Kerr no longer the White Ferns' 'young one'