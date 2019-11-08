Mitchell Santner moves to second in T20 rankings after England success

Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner has surged to second in the ICC Twenty20 bowling rankings after impressive performances in the recent series against England.

The Black Caps were pipped 3-2 in the series after England won the deciding match in a super over on Sunday, but Santner's individual efforts have seen him jump three spots in the ranks to just 57 points behind Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan.

Santner took the most wickets of any bowler in the series, claiming 11 from 18 overs of work with an economy rating of 7.83.

Another big mover was opener Martin Guptill, who rose seven spots to sit ninth equal in the batting ranks after a strong series as well.

Ahead of him and dropping to fourth is opening partner Colin Munro, who scored just 110 runs across the five games. His highest score was 46.

Top five T20I batsmen:

1. Babar Azam (Pak) - 876 rating points

2. Aaron Finch (Aus) - 807

3. Dawid Malan (Eng) - 782

4. Colin Munro (NZ) - 778

5. Glenn Maxwell (Aus) - 765

Top five T20I bowlers:

1. Rashid Khan (Afg) - 757 rating points

2. Mitchell Santner (NZ) - 700

3. Imad Wasim (Pak) - 686

4. Adam Zampa (Aus) - 678

5. Shadab Khan (Pak) - 673