Mitchell Santner to miss Black Caps' third T20 tonight after being put in self-isolation

The Black Caps have been forced to make a late change to their squad for tonight’s T20 against Australia, with one of their players sent into self-isolation.

Mitchell Santner came into the side for Daryl Mitchell. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps confirmed this afternoon Mitch Santner has been scratched from the game in Wellington after waking up with a head cold this morning.

As a result, Santner has gone into self-isolation as a precautionary measure while he awaits the results of Covid-19 test.

Replacing Santner for tonight’s match will be Adam Milne who joined the squad earlier today.

The Black Caps have been taking extra precautions in the build-up to tonight’s game after alert level changes happened at the start of the week.

That included the Auckland-based players self-isolating in a Wellington hotel and waiting on negative tests before joining the team after their home region was put back in a Level 3 lockdown due to the recent community outbreak.

The four – Martin Guptill, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman – all returned negative results Monday night.