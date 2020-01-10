Mitchell removes Guptill with stunning caught and bowled as lowly Knights beat Aces

Black Caps allrounder Daryl Mitchell has taken a stunning catch to remove Auckland’s Martin Guptill as Northern Districts kept alive their slim hopes of a Super Smash finals berth.

The Knights secured a three-wicket win against the Aces with six balls to spare at Eden Park Outer Oval today.

After Colin Munro and Guptill combined for a 90-run opening for Auckland, the Knights managed to remove both Black Caps stars in quick succession.

Guptill was the second to go when Mitchell hung on to a fiercely struck straight drive with just his right hand as he followed through.

Auckland would score 170 thanks Guptill’s 42 off 29 balls and Munro’s 44 from 33 balls, but Anton Devcich would set up the win for the Knights with a blazing 51 from 23.

The result leaves the Knights still in last place on the Super Smash table, four points off Otago in third, with a game to play.