TODAY |

Mitchell removes Guptill with stunning caught and bowled as lowly Knights beat Aces

Source:  1 NEWS

Black Caps allrounder Daryl Mitchell has taken a stunning catch to remove Auckland’s Martin Guptill as Northern Districts kept alive their slim hopes of a Super Smash finals berth.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Knights allrounder’s spectacular catch was the highlight of Northern Districts’ three-wicket win. Source: SKY

The Knights secured a three-wicket win against the Aces with six balls to spare at Eden Park Outer Oval today.

After Colin Munro and Guptill combined for a 90-run opening for Auckland, the Knights managed to remove both Black Caps stars in quick succession.

Guptill was the second to go when Mitchell hung on to a fiercely struck straight drive with just his right hand as he followed through.

Auckland would score 170 thanks Guptill’s 42 off 29 balls and Munro’s 44 from 33 balls, but Anton Devcich would set up the win for the Knights with a blazing 51 from 23.

The result leaves the Knights still in last place on the Super Smash table, four points off Otago in third, with a game to play.

The Aces now sit behind the Stags and Volts, who are second and third respectively.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Stevens Adams, Westbrook in warm embrace after Paul’s genius ‘nutmeg’ in OKC win
2
Rule change leads to crazy catch in Brisbane's Big Bash win over Hobart
3
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen used their wedding day to raise money for bushfire victims
4
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
5
'I am not touching that' – Serena Williams dodges question about friends Harry and Meghan
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:27

Rule change leads to crazy catch in Brisbane's Big Bash win over Hobart

Shane Warne's bushfire fundraising auction raises over $500,000

Glenn Phillips to 'do whatever I can' to stay in Black Caps after Test debut
00:15

'The best ball I have bowled' declares Afghani sensation after third career hat-trick