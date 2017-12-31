Mitchell McClenaghan sends stumps flying as Sydney Thunder crush Hobart

Sydney Thunder's BBL campaign has been given a shot in the arm, with Jos Buttler and the team's crafty spinners starring in a 57-run thrashing of the Hobart Hurricanes.



Coming off back-to-back losses, leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed and finger spinner Arjun Nair dominated in the middle overs as Hobart were skittled for 109 in their pursuit of 5-166 in Launceston.



The Hurricanes lost 4-10 to Ahmed and Nair, who went at less than a run a ball.



"They've been brilliant," wicketkeeper Buttler said.



"Arjun for a young guy, he's got some skills and keeps stepping up.



"(Ahmed's) really led our attack and hopefully I can learn not to miss the stumps for him."



Buttler had several close stumping chances including one where he had an air swing with the gloves.



Nair finished with 2-17 and Ahmed 2-14.



Off-spinner Chris Green chipped in with two lower-order wickets.



Opener Alex Doolan (34 from 32) and an unbeaten late flurry from Jofra Archer (25 from 16) were the only bright points for the Hurricanes as they crumbled in the first BBL game held outside a capital city.



Thunder sit mid-table with two victories from four matches while Hobart are winless from their opening two matches and sit at the foot of the ladder.



A brutal 67 from 41 from Thunder's English import Buttler set up the win.



He and skipper Shane Watson shared an 84-run second-wicket stand after the Thunder were sent in to bat.



Buttler, who had scored just 33 from his previous three BBL innings this season, clubbed four sixes off one Tom Rogers over.



It was a tough initiation for debutant Rogers, who conceded 50 runs from three overs.



Watson appeared on track for his third half century of the tournament before being run out for 41 from 35 balls in diabolical fashion.



The former Australia allrounder turned for a second run but partner Callum Ferguson didn't respond as Watson was caught well short by Cameron Boyce in the deep.

