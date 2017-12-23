Mitchell McClenaghan fires in pinpoint throw from deep for superb run out in heavy Big Bash loss to Strikers

Afghani import Rashid Khan has helped the Adelaide Strikers thump Sydney Thunder by 53 runs in their Big Bash League clash.

Rashid, the first Afghan to play in the BBL, claimed two wickets as the Thunder fell well short of their 164-run target at Adelaide Oval.

The Thunder were bowled out for 110 in 17.4 overs after Adelaide posted 6-163 before 36,278 spectators including a young boy who was hit in the head by a six.

Rashid, a 19-year-old legspinner, claimed 2-22 from his four overs, including bowling Ben Rohrer for a duck with a superb wrong'un.

"To get the man of the match in a debut in a tournament which is my favourite tournament, I really enjoyed myself," Rashid said.

"It's a proud moment for me."

Rashid combined with wily Ben Laughlin (4-26) and Peter Siddle (2-6 from three overs) to restrict the Thunder.

Laughlin took three wickets in one over and was on a hat-trick as Adelaide romped to victory in their first outing this tournament.

The Thunder, with one win and a loss, couldn't gain momentum in their run chase, with opener Kurtis Patterson (48 from 37 balls) the only batsman in the top five to pass a dozen runs.

Earlier, Adelaide's total was underpinned by opener Alex Carey's 44 from 26 balls. He featured in a pivotal 79-run second-wicket partnership with captain Travis Head (36 from 29 balls).

Head's innings included a six over midwicket that hit a child spectator in the head.

Concerned Sydney fielders alerted team medicos, who treated the six-year-old boy. He was cleared of damage and was invited on-field at the innings changeover when teams returned to the arena.

Carey struck two sixes and five fours in a knock which ended when he attempted a reverse sweep and was caught at backward point from Arjun Nair's bowling.

Nair, a 19-year-old NSW offspinner, claimed 3-36 from four overs, while New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan took 2-37 and had an appeal for obstruction rejected.

McClenaghan shaped to take a caught-and-bowled when he collided with non-striker Jonathan Wells, but the bowler then dropped the high ball.

Thunder players appealed for obstruction but the video umpire ruled not out.

"It was one of those situations where I felt like I was impeded," McClenaghan said.