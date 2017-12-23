 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Mitchell McClenaghan fires in pinpoint throw from deep for superb run out in heavy Big Bash loss to Strikers

share

Source:

AAP

Afghani import Rashid Khan has helped the Adelaide Strikers thump Sydney Thunder by 53 runs in their Big Bash League clash.

The Thunder may have lost, but the Kiwi sent a message to the rest of the league about trying to get an extra run on his cannon of an arm.
Source: SKY

Rashid, the first Afghan to play in the BBL, claimed two wickets as the Thunder fell well short of their 164-run target at Adelaide Oval.

The Thunder were bowled out for 110 in 17.4 overs after Adelaide posted 6-163 before 36,278 spectators including a young boy who was hit in the head by a six.

Rashid, a 19-year-old legspinner, claimed 2-22 from his four overs, including bowling Ben Rohrer for a duck with a superb wrong'un.

"To get the man of the match in a debut in a tournament which is my favourite tournament, I really enjoyed myself," Rashid said.

"It's a proud moment for me."

Rashid combined with wily Ben Laughlin (4-26) and Peter Siddle (2-6 from three overs) to restrict the Thunder.

Laughlin took three wickets in one over and was on a hat-trick as Adelaide romped to victory in their first outing this tournament.

The Thunder, with one win and a loss, couldn't gain momentum in their run chase, with opener Kurtis Patterson (48 from 37 balls) the only batsman in the top five to pass a dozen runs.

Earlier, Adelaide's total was underpinned by opener Alex Carey's 44 from 26 balls. He featured in a pivotal 79-run second-wicket partnership with captain Travis Head (36 from 29 balls).

Head's innings included a six over midwicket that hit a child spectator in the head.

Concerned Sydney fielders alerted team medicos, who treated the six-year-old boy. He was cleared of damage and was invited on-field at the innings changeover when teams returned to the arena.

Carey struck two sixes and five fours in a knock which ended when he attempted a reverse sweep and was caught at backward point from Arjun Nair's bowling.

Nair, a 19-year-old NSW offspinner, claimed 3-36 from four overs, while New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan took 2-37 and had an appeal for obstruction rejected.

McClenaghan shaped to take a caught-and-bowled when he collided with non-striker Jonathan Wells, but the bowler then dropped the high ball.

Thunder players appealed for obstruction but the video umpire ruled not out.

"It was one of those situations where I felt like I was impeded," McClenaghan said.

"But in all honesty I should have probably still taken the catch. It's part and parcel of this game, you have got to take those little half-chances."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Black Caps seal ODI series thanks to Trent Boult's career best effort

2
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Sergio Aguero scores twice as Manchester City thrash Bournemouth 4-0


3
Otago Volts' Warren Barnes bowls in a helmet

Otago bowler wears helmet due to unique bowling action during T20 clash

00:29
4
A hat-trick to striker Bobo saw the Nix fall 4-1 in Wellington.

Phoenix hammered again as table topping Sydney FC run riot

00:29
5
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Trent Boult takes seven wickets as Black Caps overwhelm Windies to seal ODI series

02:12

Man charged with drink driving offences after car hits taxi in Auckland, killing driver

The man charged and his passenger fled the scene but were later located by police.

01:45
Today, members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

'Genuinely in desperate need' – demand soars for city missions around NZ to provide Christmas cheer

Members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

02:04
Teenica Harrex suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and serious leg and head injuries, and her family faces a bill of up to $200,000.

'A nightmare' - Kiwi woman suffers horrifying injuries in Bali scooter crash, faces $200,000 medical bill

Teenica Harrex's father said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up - "There's no price on life."


02:30
Mr Dennis, who is leaving the force, regrets the impact it has had on fellow officers, however.

'In my mind it was managed properly' - senior cop doesn't regret mock arrest of teen that landed him in court

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis is, however, retiring from the force next April.

00:39

Video: 'We can only do what's right for NZ' – Jacinda Ardern defends UN vote criticising Trump's Jerusalem stance

The UN backed a resolution rejecting America's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 