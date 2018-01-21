Mitchell McClenaghan all smiles after securing caught-and-bowled in BBL win with dive on tricky high ball

 

Ashes combatants Usman Khawaja and James Vince have combined brilliantly in the Sydney Thunder's commanding seven-wicket BBL win over the hapless Melbourne Stars at the MCG.

It wasn't the prettiest out, but the Kiwi bowler was happy to take it regardless.
Source: SKY

Set a modest target of 148 runs for victory on Saturday, the Thunder's opening pair put on a quick-fire 85-run partnership off just 8.2 overs as the visitors stormed to 3-149 from 16.1 overs.

The opening stand set the platform for skipper Shane Watson to blast his side to victory with an unbeaten 49 from 28 balls.

Australian Test No.3 Khawaja continued his impressive transition to the shorter form of the game with his 44 runs from 26 balls including nine fours.

England counterpart Vince wasn't far behind with 40 runs from 29 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes.

"It takes the pressure off our whole batting line-up when 'Usi' and 'Vincey' bat as well as they do," player-of-the-match Watson said.

"It seems like they're not really taking a risk at all and they go at around 10 runs an over.

"We're very fortunate to have those two guys."

The win is a big boost for the Thunder's finals chances.

Watson's side has improved from seventh to fifth while giving their net run rate a shot in the arm.

Conversely, it was another low for Melbourne's star-studded green team in a miserable campaign with just one win to date.

Not only will the Stars miss the finals for the first time in their history after six-straight appearances, they are all but assured of finishing bottom of the table.

Jackson Coleman underlined the Stars' woes, the quick dropping Watson twice in the deep - first when he was on four then again on 24.

Earlier, a half-century to Peter Handscomb helped the Stars to 6-147 from their 20 overs after they were sent in.

Handscomb, who moved up the order to open the batting, was the shining light with his 57 runs from 44 balls including seven fours.

Seb Gotch, brought into the side for departing international Luke Wright, chipped in with 31 runs from 25 balls but the Stars' big guns didn't fire.

Kevin Pietersen (12 runs from 11 balls), Glenn Maxwell (one from three) and James Faulkner (five from nine) all came and went quickly.

Each Thunder bowler took at least one wicket, with spinner Chris Green the pick, removing Pietersen and Faulkner to finish with figures of 2-27 from his four overs.

The only concern for the visitors is a hamstring injury to Callum Ferguson that will be assessed further.

