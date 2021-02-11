TODAY |

Mitchell, Fletcher, blast Canterbury Kings into Super Smash final

Source:  1 NEWS

Some brilliant hitting from Daryl Mitchell and Cameron Fletcher have taken the Canterbury Kings from the brink of elimination and into the Super Smash final.

The pair combined to help the Canterbury side recover from 38 for four to chase down 180 against the Central Stags in the Super Smash elimination final.

In a thrilling elimination final at the Eden Park Outer Oval this afternoon, the Central Stags seemed to have the game in the bag when they reduced the Kings to four for 38 in their chase of 181.

But Mitchell and Fletcher began to rain sixes, dragging their side back from the brink and into the contest.

While late drama saw both men dismissed, their 132-run partnership was enough for the Kings to win with a ball remaining.

Earlier, the Stags’ Will Young blasted a masterful century, but the lack of support from the other end proved to be costly.

The Kings will advance to play the Wellington Firebirds in the Super Smash final at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

Cricket
Christchurch and Canterbury
