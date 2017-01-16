 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Mitch Marsh, Mitchell Starc out of Australia's third ODI in Perth

share

Source:

AAP

Australia will add an allrounder to their ODI cricket squad to replace an injured Mitch Marsh, who will miss the remainder of the series against Pakistan.

The West Australian, who has had recurring issues with his right shoulder, pulled up sore after bowling during Sunday's second ODI at the MCG, which Australia lost by six wickets.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc (L) and Mitchell Marsh (R) of Australia prepare prior to game two of the One Day International series between Australia and New Zealand at Manuka Oval on December 6, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt King - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images)

Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh of Australia prepare prior to game two of the One Day International series between Australia and New Zealand at Manuka Oval.

Source: Getty

A replacement for Marsh is expected to be named today.

It's hoped he might still recover in time to join the Test squad for next month's tour of India.

"Mitchell has had an ongoing shoulder injury which we have been managing but it is now at a point where he is unable to function at the level required," team physiotherapist David Beakley said.

"He now requires a period of rest and rehabilitation in order to return to full fitness."

There will be at least two changes to the XI for Thursday's third ODI in Perth, with pace spearhead Mitchell Starc to be rested before rejoining the camp for the following game in Sydney.

Test batsman Peter Handscomb will join the 14-man squad to replace newcomer Chris Lynn, who missed the game in Melbourne after re-aggravating a neck injury.

Lynn will return to Brisbane for scans and sit out the Perth ODI before it's decided whether he'll take further part in the series.

Handscomb's Melbourne Stars teammate Adam Zampa will be released from the ODI squad to play in their Big Bash League clash with Brisbane Heat on Tuesday night.

Zampa will fly to Perth on Wednesday to rejoin the ODI squad.

Australia skipper Smith, who top-scored with 60 in Melbourne, has called for a more patient display from his batsmen in Perth, describing their performance in the first two ODIs as "pretty ordinary".

"It's something we need to look at," he said.

"We need to build a few more partnerships, not lose so many wickets in clumps and be able to give ourselves a chance to have a crack in our last 10-to-15 overs."

Smith raised eyebrows with his decision to rely almost exclusively on his pacemen in Melbourne, with part-time spinner Travis Head only given a second over late in the match and Glenn Maxwell not used at all.

"Obviously, Head bowled that one over and they went after him quite a bit," Smith said.

"The wicket was pretty two-paced, and a bit up and down, so tonight I thought it was the quick bowlers that were going to get the job done."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:12
1
The Black Caps opener scored 177 runs in the first Test with Bangladesh in Wellington.

Late Bangladesh collapse gives New Zealand a shot at victory

00:27
2
Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.

Watch: Bizarre moment Bangladesh batsman refuses to walk after being clean bowled

00:30
3
Kohli scored 122 runs off 105 balls, while Jadhav hit 120 runs off 76 balls.

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav's centuries leads India to stunning ODI win over England

00:29
4
Kevin Dillard scored with seconds to spare, as the Breakers overcame the Bullets 84-82.

Breakers snatch incredible late win over Bullets in Brisbane

00:30
5
Tom Davies, 18, showed great class beating several defenders to score his side's third goal.

Everton hand Manchester City devastating loss in EPL

00:16
The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.

'Almost as well as he would've been!' - Bill English jokes about feedback from old boss John Key during Europe catch up

The pair met in London yesterday for an informal meeting.

02:07
If you've got the spare cash, the Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

World's most expensive car could be yours for $77m

If you've got the spare cash, the classic Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

03:12
The visitors recorded their online TEDx Scott Base talk, expressing their desire to educate the world on climate change.

'Antarctica is calling out for us to help her' - Hollywood journalist Ashlan Cousteau

Ms Cousteau has just taken part in a TED Talk recorded as part of 60th anniversary celebrations at Scott Base.


Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ