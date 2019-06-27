'Miracles can happen' - Pakistan confident of record win to eliminate Black Caps from World Cup

One toss of a coin could deal a fatal blow to Pakistan's erratic Cricket World Cup campaign.

Pakistan goes into tonight’s match against Bangladesh at Lord's knowing already that they are effectively out of contention for a semi-final spot.

New Zealand are fourth with 11 points at the end of nine group games. Fifth-place Pakistan can draw level with the Black Caps on points if it beats Bangladesh — who can't qualify — but need to win by 300-plus runs to advance. That's never been achieved before in ODI history.

Pakistan could see even those remote hopes end without a ball being bowled if it loses the toss and Bangladesh chooses to bat, eliminating any chance for Pakistan to radically improve its net run-rate.

This is used after number of wins to decide which team goes through to the last four if they share the same points. If Pakistan wins, they will have five victories, like New Zealand who has a far superior net run-rate.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed acknowledges the almost impossible task ahead for his team under the current system.

"It is very difficult (to advance) ... Only if you're batting first, if you score 600 runs or 500 runs," Sarfaraz said Thursday at a pre-match news conference. "So I don't know what the study is behind this, but I can't do anything."

"We will do our best to win the last game as well to end on a high and we will do our best to achieve that but we need to be realistic, but if Allah helps then miracles can happen."

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes wasn't giving anything away.