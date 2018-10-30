TODAY |

Mike Hesson shortlisted for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh coaching roles after leaving IPL job

Former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson could make a swift return to international cricket, reportedly wanted by subcontinent heavyweights India, Pakistan as well as Bangaladesh.

Hesson, 44, is currently out of work, leaving Indian Premier League side the Kings XI Punjab after one season - he announced on Twitter - having resigned as Black Caps coach in 2018.

With all three nations undergoing change in their coaching lineups following this year's World Cup, Hesson is reportedly in high demand heading into the new World Test Championship.

After Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes left the role, Hesson has been reportedly shortlisted alongside former South Africa coach Russell Domingo and ex-Sri Lanka boss Paul Farbrace.

Meanwhile with India coach Ravi Shastri having to reapply for his job after his side's semi-final exit from the World Cup, Hesson and Australian Tom Moody are understood to be contenders to potentially take over, as reported by India's Hindustan Times.

Elsewhere, Pakistan's mass coaching exodus could also pave the way for Hesson, with Stuff claiming that the nation's board has approached the Kiwi to take over.

Should Hesson be overlooked for the three roles, the former Black Caps coach may also be in with a chance to replace outgoing coach Otis Gibson, while England's Trevor Bayliss will also leave his post at the end of this year's Ashes series.

NZ Coach Mike Hesson. Black Caps training session. Tri Series Twenty20 cricket series. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 15 February 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson. Source: Photosport
1 NEWS

