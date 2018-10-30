Mike Hesson shortlisted for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh coaching roles after leaving IPL job

Former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson could make a swift return to international cricket, reportedly wanted by subcontinent heavyweights India, Pakistan as well as Bangaladesh.

Hesson, 44, is currently out of work, leaving Indian Premier League side the Kings XI Punjab after one season - he announced on Twitter - having resigned as Black Caps coach in 2018.

With all three nations undergoing change in their coaching lineups following this year's World Cup, Hesson is reportedly in high demand heading into the new World Test Championship.

After Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes left the role, Hesson has been reportedly shortlisted alongside former South Africa coach Russell Domingo and ex-Sri Lanka boss Paul Farbrace.

Meanwhile with India coach Ravi Shastri having to reapply for his job after his side's semi-final exit from the World Cup, Hesson and Australian Tom Moody are understood to be contenders to potentially take over, as reported by India's Hindustan Times.

Elsewhere, Pakistan's mass coaching exodus could also pave the way for Hesson, with Stuff claiming that the nation's board has approached the Kiwi to take over.