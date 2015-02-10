TODAY |

Microchipped cricket balls enter final stages of testing, could be introduced to professional game soon

AAP
More From
Cricket
Technology
Australia

A cricket ball with an embedded microchip could be the latest innovation to hit the Big Bash League this summer, with Kookaburra also keen to see it used at Test level soon.

The Australian ball manufacturer is in the final stages of testing a new product that could give it a leg up on rival Dukes, whose balls are used during series in England.

The SmartBall delivers instant statistics on speed - at release point, pre- bounce and post-bounce - that are more comprehensive and accurate than a normal radar.

It also measures revolutions at the same points, which is unprecedented in-game data for spinners.

Future plans are for the ball to assist the umpiring and Decision Review System (DRS) process by showing whether a ball has definitively hit the bat - or the grass, in the case of catches that are too close to call.

SportCor, a firm chaired by Michael Kasprowicz, teamed up with Kookaburra to make the innovation happen.

The companies are bullish that a SmartBall will be used in one of the world's many Twenty20 leagues in coming months, with the BBL firmly on their agenda.

If there are no hiccups at that level then international games will be the next step.

As opposed to stump microphones, this form of surveillance would help coaches and analysts at the highest level.

"Absolutely," England star Jos Buttler said, when asked if he would like to see it used in Tests.

"It'll be a great coaching tool and for viewers as well, it's amazing to see that instant feedback.

"It seems to behave exactly the same as a regular ball."

Ensuring the SmartBall is a like-for-like replica of a regular pill in match conditions loom as the ultimate test that will obviously

determine whether the International Cricket Council considers its use at the highest level.

Kasprowicz, Buttler and Marnus Labuschagne were on deck for Saturday's launch in the indoor nets at Lord's.

Kasprowicz, bowling off a few steps, unsurprisingly topped the speed charts.

"We should have got the St John Ambulance to sponsor the event. Hopefully there's no hamstring snapping," the 47-year-old former Test paceman laughed.

More From
Cricket
Technology
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
2
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
3
Serena Williams shakes hands with Naomi Osaka after winning their Rogers Cup semi-final clash.
Serena Williams wins first rematch with Naomi Osaka since dramatic US Open final
4
South Africa beat Argentina 46-13 to take the crown off the All Blacks.
Springboks celebrate winning Rugby Championship for first time after dismantling Pumas
5
Ben Te'o
England's RWC campaign has shaky start after 'altercation' between players - report
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:47
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.

Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
00:15
Benji Marshall's flick pass went horribly awry and sealed a 18-16 loss to Canterbury.

Bulldogs seal win over West Tigers with runaway intercept try
00:15

AFL coach enforces ban on long-sleeve jumpers despite snow, -7 degree temperatures in Canberra
In this image from video released by Huawei, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, speaks during a news conference in Dongguan, China, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Huawei unveiled a smartphone operating system that it said can replace Google's Android, adding to the Chinese tech giant's efforts to insulate itself against U.S. sanctions. The announcement of HarmonyOS highlights the growing ability of Huawei, the No. 2 global smartphone brand and biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers, to create technology and reduce its reliance on American vendors. (Huawei via AP)

Huawei unveils phone system that could replace Android