Michael Clarke and wife Kyly divorcing after more than seven years of marriage

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly are getting divorced after more than seven years of marriage.

Kyly and Michael Clarke. Source: Instagram/Michael Clarke

The couple have agreed on a financial settlement and on arrangements to co-parent their four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee, The Australian reports.

"After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to separate as a couple, amicably," they told the newspaper in a joint statement.

"With the greatest of respect for each other, we've come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter."

The couple, both 38, married in 2012. Their daughter was born in 2015, months after the cricketer announced his retirement.

The divorce is reportedly worth approximately $40 million.

