Melbourne Stars belt Perth Scorchers in Big Bash

The Melbourne Stars surged into top spot on the BBL ladder with a crushing seven-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers at the WACA Ground overnight.

The Scorchers made the worst start to an innings in BBL history when they crashed to 13-4 in the fourth over.

Nightwatchman AJ Tye saved the day with 42 off 33 balls to lift the Scorchers to 134-7.

But the total wasn't nearly enough, with Kevin Pietersen (44no off 42 balls), Rob Quiney (35 off 23) and Marcus Stoinis (40no off 23 balls) making handy scores as the Stars reached 3-137 with 16 balls to spare.

The win saw the Stars (4-2) leap from fourth to first, while the Scorchers (4-3) could miss the finals for the first time in BBL history if they lose their final game against the Hurricanes in Hobart.

Although Pietersen top scored for his side, it was spinner Michael Beer who set the tone for the match after being given the task to open the bowling.

Beer had figures of 2-5 from his first three overs, claiming the key scalps of Ian Bell and Cameron Bancroft.

And when Beer juggled a catch to dismiss Shaun Marsh for eight, the Scorchers were in all sorts of trouble at 13-4 in front of their shell-shocked home crowd.

Tye was handed a shock promotion in a bid to stem the bleeding.

And the paceman didn't disappoint, cracking four boundaries and a six to help the Scorchers post a defendable total.

Ashton Agar (29no) and Tim Bresnan (20no) finished the innings with a flurry.

But the total wasn't nearly enough against a talent-laden Stars outfit.

Memories of epic Ashes battles were revived when Scorchers paceman Mitchell Johnson bowled to Englishman Pietersen.

Pietersen looked patchy throughout his innings, but he did enough to keep the score ticking along.