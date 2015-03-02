 

MCG to host men's and women's T20 Cricket World Cup finals in 2020

AAP

The MCG will host stand-alone finals for the men's and women's World Twenty20s after Cricket Australia promised to give both tournaments equal billing.

MCG

Ten countries will compete in the women's T20 in February and March of 2020, before 16 men's teams arrive for their tournament in October and November of that year.

Both semi-finals for the women's tournament will be held in Sydney, while the men's will be split between the SCG and Adelaide Oval before both culminate in the 100,000-seat MCG.

The tournament will mark the first time the men's and women's competitions have been split when both played in the same year.

It comes after 24,000 people crammed into a sold-out Lord's in London last July for the final of the women's 50-over World Cup.

"Australia is a sporting nation, with diverse and passionate fans who love cricket," organising committee chief executive Nick Hockey said.

"We've designed ICC World T20, comprising stand-alone women's and men's events, to be more inclusive, more accessible and more connected than ever before, so that everyone can join in."

Eight cities in total will be used between the two tournaments, with Hobart and Geelong to feature in the men's group stage while Canberra, the WACA, Junction Oval in Melbourne and Spotless Stadium to each host women's group matches.

Australia's six main venues - including Perth's new Optus Stadium and the Bellerive Oval in Hobart - will then be used for the Super 12 stage of the men's tournament.

