McCullum reminds Williamson of how proud fans are of Black Caps despite MCG horror show

Former Test captain Brendon McCullum has reminded his successor Kane Williamson to play for the “young boy who fell in love with the game.”

Kane Williamson and Brendon McCullum. Source: Photosport

McCullum on radio yesterday called the Williamson’s decision to bowl Tom Blundell after lunch “staggering” and accused the Black Caps of “rolling over.”

Today, McCullum revealed while commentating for Channel 7 that he had spoken with Williamson, who he felt was no longer enjoying the captaincy,

"He's been a slightly reluctant leader at times and I just noticed a bit of a trend where he doesn't look to me as though he's really enjoying the role as much as what he has in the past,” McCullum said.

“That can be a build-up of many things and playing Australia in Australia can be one of them."

Williamson was out for nine late yesterday after making an uncharacteristic mental mistake as he attempted to pull a delivery from outside off stump,

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the chat with Williamson prior to the start of play this morning, McCullum tried to remind him of playing with joy.

"I just tried to remind him to try and play for that young boy who fell in love with the game way back in the early days when he started playing cricket.

“Sometimes the pressure and the extremities that you get put under at this top level can take a little bit of that enjoyment away and especially as captain how you portray yourself has such a big bearing on the environment.”

The travelling fans were also a subject McCullum touched on in his discussion with Williamson.

"There were 20,000-odd New Zealanders who have travelled from across the ditch to come and watch New Zealand. And even though New Zealand was under an immense amount of pressure the New Zealand national anthem was being belted out from the stands,” McCullum said.

“It's just how proud New Zealand is of this team that he's built, and they don't expect that the New Zealand side is going to win every game. They can understand that this is a tough place to tour.”