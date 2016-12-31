McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash

It was a hard act to follow but master blaster Chris Lynn has done it again.



Lynn thrashed 84 not out to inspire an undefeated Brisbane Heat's seven-wicket Big Bash League win over Hobart Hurricanes in the 17th over at a sold out Gabba on Friday night.



Brisbane eclipsed Hobart's 9-173 with 22 balls remaining to consolidate their place atop the BBL ladder.



Lynn's heroics came barely 48 hours after he had stroked an unbeaten 85 to spark an against the odds three-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder at Spotless Stadium.



Few thought he could better that knock - but the doubters forgot to tell Lynn.



Lynn crushed four fours and seven sixes in his 50-ball knock on Friday night, including a stunning 121m strike off Shaun Tait that sailed out of the stadium.



It bettered Hobart allrounder Dan Christian's mammoth 117m effort in the corresponding match last year that landed on the Gabba roof.



Lynn's wonder strike did fall short of Australian Brett Lee's 143m strike in a 2005 Gabba Test against the West Indies that landed in the nets.



Hobart were made to pay for dropping Lynn on four off Stuart Broad in just the second over.

It marked the fourth time in two innings Lynn had been dropped in the BBL.



Lynn lit up the 34,601-strong crowd, which easily eclipsed the previous BBL Gabba record mark of 33,783 set last year against the Adelaide Strikers.



Lynn received plenty of assistance from captain Brendon McCullum who bludgeoned 72 off 35 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes.



He shared a 109-run second wicket stand with Lynn.



Earlier, Christian (33) and Jon Wells (28) threatened to cut loose for Hobart in a 60-run fifth wicket stand after Brisbane won the toss.



However, they were dismissed in consecutive balls by allrounder Jack Wildermuth (2-26) to reduce Hobart to 6-122 before Cameron Boyce survived the hat-trick ball.



The Hurricanes lost steady wickets but the unluckiest was ex-Test batsman George Bailey.



He was run out for 13 after his bat got stuck in the turf and he was caught short attempting a third run.

