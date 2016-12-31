 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash

share

Source:

AAP

It was a hard act to follow but master blaster Chris Lynn has done it again.

The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.
Source: SKY

Lynn thrashed 84 not out to inspire an undefeated Brisbane Heat's seven-wicket Big Bash League win over Hobart Hurricanes in the 17th over at a sold out Gabba on Friday night.

Brisbane eclipsed Hobart's 9-173 with 22 balls remaining to consolidate their place atop the BBL ladder.

Lynn's heroics came barely 48 hours after he had stroked an unbeaten 85 to spark an against the odds three-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder at Spotless Stadium.

Few thought he could better that knock - but the doubters forgot to tell Lynn.

Lynn crushed four fours and seven sixes in his 50-ball knock on Friday night, including a stunning 121m strike off Shaun Tait that sailed out of the stadium.

It bettered Hobart allrounder Dan Christian's mammoth 117m effort in the corresponding match last year that landed on the Gabba roof.

Lynn's wonder strike did fall short of Australian Brett Lee's 143m strike in a 2005 Gabba Test against the West Indies that landed in the nets.

Hobart were made to pay for dropping Lynn on four off Stuart Broad in just the second over.

It marked the fourth time in two innings Lynn had been dropped in the BBL.

Lynn lit up the 34,601-strong crowd, which easily eclipsed the previous BBL Gabba record mark of 33,783 set last year against the Adelaide Strikers.

Lynn received plenty of assistance from captain Brendon McCullum who bludgeoned 72 off 35 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes.

He shared a 109-run second wicket stand with Lynn.

Earlier, Christian (33) and Jon Wells (28) threatened to cut loose for Hobart in a 60-run fifth wicket stand after Brisbane won the toss.

However, they were dismissed in consecutive balls by allrounder Jack Wildermuth (2-26) to reduce Hobart to 6-122 before Cameron Boyce survived the hat-trick ball.

The Hurricanes lost steady wickets but the unluckiest was ex-Test batsman George Bailey.

He was run out for 13 after his bat got stuck in the turf and he was caught short attempting a third run.

Mark Steketee (2-29) and leg-spinner Mitch Swepson (1-32) also impressed for Brisbane.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

00:30
2
The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash


01:02
3
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

01:22
4
Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

Shot put hero Valerie Adams named Dame Companion of NZ Order of Merit in New Year's Honours List

02:14
5
The tennis superstar touched down in Auckland today ahead of the ASB Classic and is already loving everything she sees.

Serena Williams immediately amazed by Kiwi hospitality: 'Everyone appreciates what we do'

00:30
The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash

The pair hit 11 sixes between them as the Brisbane Heat won by 7 wickets at the Gabba.

01:22
Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

The full New Year's Honours list

Kiwis have been recognised for outstanding services towards sport, health, education, community work and more.

02:17
Thousands of people gathered to see the double gold medallist honoured with the key to the city.

Liam Malone, Anna Grimaldi, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke all named Members of NZOM after stellar results in Rio

All four athletes competed on the world's biggest stage in 2016.

00:34
Dame Fran Wilde says she’s is honoured to become a Dame Companion of the said Order.

Unsung heroes of grassroots community work recognised in New Year's Honours list

Valerie Adams sits atop the NY's Honours list but below her star power is recognition of grassroots work in the community.

01:22
Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

Shot put hero Valerie Adams named Dame Companion of NZ Order of Merit in New Year's Honours List

Adams says her New Year's Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and 'not just the muscles'.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ