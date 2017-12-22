 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'Maybe put my spin on things' - Tom Latham relishing chance to lead Black Caps as stand-in skipper for final ODIs

share

Source:

NZN

Tom Latham says he won't be looking to reinvent the wheel when he leads the Black Caps in the second match of the one-day series against the West Indies.

Tom Latham threw his support behind Matt Henry and Neil Broom ahead of tomorrow's clash.
Source: 1 NEWS

His captaincy in the match, at Hagley Oval in his hometown of Christchurch on Saturday, is due to skipper Kane Williamson taking a much-needed rest.

Latham says he is excited to take charge of the national team in front of friends and family.

"I'm just going to try and carry on what Kane and maybe put my spin on things."

Coach Mike Hesson says Latham brings a variety of options to the side, but his role against Australia will depend on match-day conditions.
Source: 1 NEWS

Latham scored a century against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval on Boxing Day last year, before hitting a rough patch of poor scores.

He says his recent century against India, batting in his new spot at No. 5, was a huge confidence-booster.

It had been a tactical change for him to make, rather than a technical one, he said.

"It was tough last summer and the first time I had been under quite a bit of pressure," Latham said.

"But you learn more from times like that than from if you're going well. I had to have trust in my game, rather than go out and change things.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying my time behind the stumps and batting in the middle, working with those guys when I come in."

Neil Broom and Matt Henry are coming in for Williamson and Tim Southee, along with a call-up for Seth Rance for Adam Milne.

Latham said that showed the depth of New Zealand cricket as it builds for the next world cup in 2019.

"It was great that Todd [Astle] and Doug [Bracewell] were able to come in straight away and perform their roles brilliantly," he said.

"It's a good sign that the depth is there."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Black Caps seal ODI series thanks to Trent Boult's career best effort

2
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Sergio Aguero scores twice as Manchester City thrash Bournemouth 4-0


3
Otago Volts' Warren Barnes bowls in a helmet

Otago bowler wears helmet due to unique bowling action during T20 clash

00:29
4
A hat-trick to striker Bobo saw the Nix fall 4-1 in Wellington.

Phoenix hammered again as table topping Sydney FC run riot

00:29
5
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Trent Boult takes seven wickets as Black Caps overwhelm Windies to seal ODI series

02:12

Man charged with drink driving offences after car hits taxi in Auckland, killing driver

The man charged and his passenger fled the scene but were later located by police.

01:45
Today, members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

'Genuinely in desperate need' – demand soars for city missions around NZ to provide Christmas cheer

Members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

02:04
Teenica Harrex suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and serious leg and head injuries, and her family faces a bill of up to $200,000.

'A nightmare' - Kiwi woman suffers horrifying injuries in Bali scooter crash, faces $200,000 medical bill

Teenica Harrex's father said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up - "There's no price on life."


02:30
Mr Dennis, who is leaving the force, regrets the impact it has had on fellow officers, however.

'In my mind it was managed properly' - senior cop doesn't regret mock arrest of teen that landed him in court

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis is, however, retiring from the force next April.

00:39

Video: 'We can only do what's right for NZ' – Jacinda Ardern defends UN vote criticising Trump's Jerusalem stance

The UN backed a resolution rejecting America's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 