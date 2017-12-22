'Maybe put my spin on things' - Tom Latham relishing chance to lead Black Caps as stand-in skipper for final ODIs

Tom Latham says he won't be looking to reinvent the wheel when he leads the Black Caps in the second match of the one-day series against the West Indies.

His captaincy in the match, at Hagley Oval in his hometown of Christchurch on Saturday, is due to skipper Kane Williamson taking a much-needed rest.

Latham says he is excited to take charge of the national team in front of friends and family.

"I'm just going to try and carry on what Kane and maybe put my spin on things."

Latham scored a century against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval on Boxing Day last year, before hitting a rough patch of poor scores.

He says his recent century against India, batting in his new spot at No. 5, was a huge confidence-booster.

It had been a tactical change for him to make, rather than a technical one, he said.

"It was tough last summer and the first time I had been under quite a bit of pressure," Latham said.

"But you learn more from times like that than from if you're going well. I had to have trust in my game, rather than go out and change things.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying my time behind the stumps and batting in the middle, working with those guys when I come in."

Neil Broom and Matt Henry are coming in for Williamson and Tim Southee, along with a call-up for Seth Rance for Adam Milne.

Latham said that showed the depth of New Zealand cricket as it builds for the next world cup in 2019.

"It was great that Todd [Astle] and Doug [Bracewell] were able to come in straight away and perform their roles brilliantly," he said.