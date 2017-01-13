 

Matthew Wade's century sets up easy Aussie ODI win over Pakistan

Matthew Wade's maiden ODI century has steered Australia to a 92-run victory over Pakistan in last night's series opener at the Gabba.

Wade's unbeaten 100 was the backbone of Australia's innings as they posted a competitive 268-9, which the tourists never looked likely to haul down.

Matthew Wade made 100 not out to help his side recover from a poor position in Brisbane.
Source: SKY

After the early blow of losing skipper Azhar Ali - who retired hurt with a hamstring strain on 12 - wickets tumbled at a steady rate for Pakistan and they were dismissed for 176 in the 43rd over.

Azhar returned to the crease late in the innings but struggled to move freely and when he was caught out by a running David Warner for 24, Pakistan's hopes of victory went with him.

Babar Azam top-scored with just 33 while all-rounder James Faulkner was the pick of Australia's bowlers with 4-32 off seven overs.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat in scorching conditions amid talk their stacked line-up - including Big Bash League sensation Chris Lynn at number four - would lead to a T20-style encounter.

However, they were reduced to 78-5 after just 17 overs.

Mohammad Amir clean-bowled Warner (7) and then handed captain Steve Smith his first ODI golden duck in successive deliveries, meaning Lynn faced a hat-trick ball on debut.

He survived, but not for long - two overs after sending Hasan Ali into the grandstands, he totally misread a slow ball and skied one behind to Mohammad Rizwan.

It was left to Wade and Glenn Maxwell (60) to rescue the innings with a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 82, scoring at nearly a run a ball.

Maxwell was making his return to the Australian side after he was controversially dropped and fined last month for saying it was "painful" having to bat below Wade in the Sheffield Shield.

This time he batted above him, and if there were any residual problems between the pair, they weren't showing.

Wade was more than happy to turn the strike over to Maxwell, who smacked seven boundaries and injected some much-needed life into the Australian charge before holing out to Mohammad Hafeez.

Still, it was a timely knock from the 28-year-old ahead of Sunday's announcement of the squad that will embark on a four-Test tour of India next month.

Wade eventually brought up his century with the final ball of Australia's innings, and only after some comical running between the wickets with Australia's tail-enders.

Australia's other debutant, Billy Stanlake, finished on 1 not out but bowled only three overs and spent most of the evening off the ground due to sickness.

