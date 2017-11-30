Matt Henry gets nod for first Test for Black Caps against West Indies

Matt Henry has got the nod over Lockie Ferguson for New Zealand's first cricket Test against the West Indies.

The match starts in Wellington on Friday and there was speculation the express pace of Ferguson would earn him a debut.

However, skipper Kane Williamson confirmed on Thursday Henry would start for his ninth Test as the replacement for Tim Southee, whose partner is expecting a baby.

Ferguson, named in the squad after taking seven West Indies wickets in their warm up match, had been bowling with good pace, making it a tough decision, Williamson said.

But he added Henry had been playing well for a long time and probably hadn't been getting the opportunities he deserved.

"He is a different bowler to Lockie, but has been bowling with good pace, does tend to move the ball well, so it's exciting for Matt," Williamson said.

"When he has had the opportunity he's performed really well. In our last Test match against South Africa he was outstanding."

The West Indies have a number of new faces in their side. Batsman Shai Hope is being talked up as a future star.

Williamson said they had been trying to do their research on the new players but were hampered by the fact recent West Indies matches were not screened on television in New Zealand.

The pitch at the Basin Reserve looks very green ahead of the match, with West Indies batting coach Toby Radford joking the mower must have broken down.

The Black Caps celebrate Matt Henry picking up an early wicket Source: Photosport

However, Williamson wasn't taking for granted that he would bowl first.

"I know that when we played Bangladesh it was pretty damp and green and pretty good to bat on," he said.

"It generally is a fair surface and quickens up on day two, day three."

