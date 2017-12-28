Mate gets mate! McClenaghan cleans up McCullum to win battle of BBL Kiwis

Mitchell McClenaghan won the battle of the Kiwi Big Bash League stars, getting rid of Brisbane Heat captain and former teammate Brendon McCullum last night.

Batting first, McClenaghan's Sydney Thunder could only muster 149/4 from their 20 overs, needing quick wickets at the top of the order to have any chance of defending their total.

Step up McClenaghan.

In his first over, the Kiwi seamer ran in before sending down a slower ball that completely deceived McCullum, crashing into the stumps to send the explosive batsman back to the sheds.