 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Mate gets mate! McClenaghan cleans up McCullum to win battle of BBL Kiwis

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mitchell McClenaghan won the battle of the Kiwi Big Bash League stars, getting rid of Brisbane Heat captain and former teammate Brendon McCullum last night.

The Sydney Thunder bowler rattled his former skipper's stumps last night.
Source: SKY

Batting first, McClenaghan's Sydney Thunder could only muster 149/4 from their 20 overs, needing quick wickets at the top of the order to have any chance of defending their total.

Step up McClenaghan.

In his first over, the Kiwi seamer ran in before sending down a slower ball that completely deceived McCullum, crashing into the stumps to send the explosive batsman back to the sheds.

Undeterred, the Heat would still manage to chase down the total without the aid of McCullum, getting home with six wickets and over three overs to spare.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The OKC star was on fire in the 124-107 win against Toronto.

Watch: Steven Adams leaves commentators speechless with epic dunk against Raptors

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:54
3
The Duco Events boss says Parker has a mental edge over Joshua.

Anthony Joshua 'making a big mistake' in agreeing Parker bout - David Higgins on title unification fight

00:28
4
The Aussie captain shelled a catch with Cook on 153, before England took the lead on day three.

Steve Smith drops clanger as Alastair Cook makes Australia hurt in Melbourne

00:25
5

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

03:37
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released

The line-up for Young and Senior New Zealander of the Year has also been released.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 