Match referee in confusing Black Caps v Bangladesh T20 clash apologises for DLS mishap

Jeff Crowe, the match referee in last night's confusing T20 between the Black Caps and Bangladesh has apologised for the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method mishap in Napier.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After New Zealand posted 173 runs in the rain-affected clash Bangladesh thought officials had revised their target to 148 in 16 overs.

But just nine balls into the run chase umpires stopped play because there had been a miscalculation in revising what Bangladesh needed to win.

It was later communicated to both sides that 170 runs was the magic number before that changed a final time to 171.