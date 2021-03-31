TODAY |

Match referee in confusing Black Caps v Bangladesh T20 clash apologises for DLS mishap

Source:  1 NEWS

Jeff Crowe, the match referee in last night's confusing T20 between the Black Caps and Bangladesh has apologised for the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method mishap in Napier.

Bangladesh's run chase total in Napier changed from 170 runs to 171 runs.

After New Zealand posted 173 runs in the rain-affected clash Bangladesh thought officials had revised their target to 148 in 16 overs.

But just nine balls into the run chase umpires stopped play because there had been a miscalculation in revising what Bangladesh needed to win.

It was later communicated to both sides that 170 runs was the magic number before that changed a final time to 171.

The confusion didn't unsettle the Black Caps who went on to win and claim the series.

