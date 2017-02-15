 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Match-fixing tarnishes Pakistan's name again as former batsman Nasir Jamshed is arrested

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Pakistan Cricket Board official has confirmed that former international batsman Nasir Jamshed and another man were arrested and then released on bail in Britain amid an investigation into alleged spot fixing in the Pakistan Super League.

Left-handed opening batsman Nasir Jamshed became the third player to be provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday in its on-going investigation into corruption in Pakistan Super League.

Left-handed opening batsman Nasir Jamshed became the third player to be provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday in its on-going investigation into corruption in Pakistan Super League.

Source: Associated Press

"Jamshed and another man, Yusuf, were arrested by the National Crime Agency," a PCB official told The Associated Press yesterday.

The PCB official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment on the issue.

Britain's National Crime Authority released an earlier statement saying two men in their 30s had been arrested on February 13 and released on bail until April in connection with bribery offences as part of an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing.

The PCB has already provisionally suspended Islamabad United's Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif from the domestic Twenty20 tournament because of their alleged involvement in the corruption. Sharjeel and Latif returned to Lahore on yesterday and faced more interviews with the cricket board's anti-corruption unit.

Jamshed was suspended Tuesday from competing in any form of cricket.

A third Islamabad United player is also under investigation and a player from each of the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators franchises were questioned by the PCB's anti-corruption unit in the United Arab Emirates, where the Super League is being staged. All three players were allowed to continue playing in the tournament.

"We know what we are doing," PSL chairman Najam Sethi said in an interview on a private television channel late Wednesday. "We have all the evidence and we knew this for a while. We had information, but we cannot talk about stuff right now, a charge sheet will be given to players soon."

Sethi said PCB's anti-corruption unit had information about spot-fixing before the PSL began on February 9.

"We had identified a few players and then at final stages we knew the ICC had some information as well," he said. "When we compared it, the information was the same and then we decided to act on this."

"We have these players' phones in which there is more information — who they were in touch with, what they talked about."

Sethi said the cricket board's anti-corruption unit had infiltrated gambling operations in Pakistan ahead of the tournament.

It's not the first time Pakistan cricketers have been embroiled in corruption controversies. In 1999 Salim Malik and Ataur Rehman were banned for life following a match-fixing investigation.

In 2010 three players — Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif — were suspended for five years for their involvement in the bowling of deliberate no-balls at pre-determined times during a test match in England.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


02:16
2
Whether the innovation will give New Zealand an edge at this year's America’s Cup in Bermuda is yet to be seen.

Oracle react to Team NZ's latest innovative idea unveiling own secret weapon: 'It's all about boat speed'

3

Livestream: Port Hills fire burns above Christchurch

4
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus sits on the pitch during their English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth, at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

Manchester City's new attacking saviour, Gabriel Jesus, brought down by injury blow

03:06
5
Dave 'Brown Buttabean' Letele has beaten obesity and now he's gathering an army that wants to do the same.

Welcome to Buttabean's heavyweight boot camp: The Auckland workout kicking obesity to the curb

Live Stream: Breakfast

Live Stream: Breakfast - Port Hills fire disaster special

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame host today's Christchurch fire disaster special edition.

01:17
Those evacuated from their Port hills homes can do nothing but watch and wait for morning when the damage done overnight can be seen.

LIVE: Civil Defence evacuate about 1000 people, urge residents feeling unsafe to self-evacuate in areas near spreading ferocious Port Hills fire

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates.

01:49
The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

01:28
Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.

02:16
The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.

Toni Street on Republican calling pregnant women 'hosts' - 'This was never going to go down well'

The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ