Martin Guptill using special 'Hollie bat' to raise money for seven-year-old's cancer fight

Source:  1 NEWS

Black Caps star Martin Guptill is stepping up to help seven-year-old Hollie Beattie in the fight of her life.

The star batsman wants Kiwis to donate what they can so Hollie Beattie can get life-saving treatment. Source: Seven Sharp

The seven-year-old has Neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Guptill will use a one-of-a-kind "Hollie bat", which is decked out in her signature grip and her favourite colours, in the opening T20 against West Indies tonight at Eden Park tonight.

The Blacks Caps opener was approached by his bat sponsor, Kookaburra, to help with the cause.

The bat will be put up for auction as Guptill assists in trying to raise money so Hollie and her family can get to Barcelona for treatment.

People can also donate to the Beattie family at this Givealittle page.

Cricket
Black Caps
