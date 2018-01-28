Martin Guptill snares big money at Caribbean Premier League auction

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is one of six players to secure top dollar in the Caribbean Premier League draft.

Black Caps' Martin Guptill hits a six off a free hit against Pakistan. Source: Photosport

Guptill, who last season represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors, had set his base price at $US90,000 ($NZ125,000).

He was secured by the Barbados Tridents in London for $US160,000, one of six players paid the maximum price by their franchises.

Lendl Simmons, released by the Jamaica Tallawahs, was first pick of this year's draft for the same amount - secured by the St Lucia Stars, where he will be joined by New Zealand bowler Mitchell McClenaghan.

Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo and Sohail Tanvir were also paid the maximum price.

Russell, returning from a one-year doping ban, was retained by the Tallawahs.

A pre-decided marquee set of players did not enter the draft, directly negotiating contracts with the franchises.

In-form Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor was one 47 new names from the draft, joining fellow Kiwis Guptill and Glenn Phillips at the Tallawahs.