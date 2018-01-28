 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Martin Guptill snares big money at Caribbean Premier League auction

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is one of six players to secure top dollar in the Caribbean Premier League draft.

Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps' Martin Guptill hits a six off a free hit against Pakistan.

Source: Photosport

Guptill, who last season represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors, had set his base price at $US90,000 ($NZ125,000).

He was secured by the Barbados Tridents in London for $US160,000, one of six players paid the maximum price by their franchises.

Lendl Simmons, released by the Jamaica Tallawahs, was first pick of this year's draft for the same amount - secured by the St Lucia Stars, where he will be joined by New Zealand bowler Mitchell McClenaghan.

Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo and Sohail Tanvir were also paid the maximum price.

Russell, returning from a one-year doping ban, was retained by the Tallawahs.

A pre-decided marquee set of players did not enter the draft, directly negotiating contracts with the franchises.

In-form Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor was one 47 new names from the draft, joining fellow Kiwis Guptill and Glenn Phillips at the Tallawahs.

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum and allrounder Colin Munro have signed on with the Trinbago Knight Riders while Luke Ronchi has secured a contact with the Amazon Warriors.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Martin Guptill snares big money at Caribbean Premier League auction

2
Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett scores a try during the Hurricanes and Stormers Super Rugby match in Wellington on Friday the 5th of May 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

'It could be a blessing in disguise' - Jordie Barrett credits mum's advice ahead of Super Rugby return

3
Sonny Bill Williams finds a gap during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby predictions: Campbell Burnes' picks for round two

00:15
4
Bernado Silva's opener helped the Sky Blues to a 3-0 win over the Gunners.

Silva lining! Manchester City rookie scores belter in demolition of Arsenal

00:31
5
Trainer Kevin Barry is making big promises ahead of the unification super fight.

Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder 'an easier fight' than Joseph Parker

03:31
Colin Mitchell was found guilty by a jury after the incident at the Riverhead quarry.

Man found guilty of horrifying kidnapping and sexually motivated attack on woman at Auckland quarry revealed to be a serial rapist

Court orders preventing media from publishing these details have been lifted today revealing Colin Mitchell has convictions for rape dating back 45 years.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

00:20
The incident played out in Scotland’s capital yesterday as a blizzard hit the UK.

Watch: Double-decker bus slides on icy Edinburgh road coming heart-stoppingly close to collision with two vehicles

The close call came as Scotland is enveloped in a major winter storm hitting the UK and Europe.

00:28
The closure of SH1 due to Cyclone Gita allowed the detonation work to happen.

Watch: 'Rocky' the 700 tonne boulder blown up as work crew takes advantage of Kaikoura road closure

"Due to its size, another earthquake could have sent it rolling down the hill, taking out any rockfall protection in the process."

06:31

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

The rodeo advocate clashed with the Breakfast host on the issue.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 