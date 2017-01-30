Martin Guptill ruled out of second Chappell-Hadlee ODI with hamstring injury

Black Caps opening batsman Martin Guptill will miss the second ODI of the Chappell-Hadlee series in Napier after feeling tightness in his hamstring during the opening match at Eden Park.

Martin Guptill is bowled Source: Photosport

Coach Mike Hesson said it was a minor hamstring strain and as a precautionary measure, selectors wouldn't consider Guptill for the second ODI at McLean Park.

"Martin felt tightness in his left hamstring while fielding yesterday and after being monitored over the last 24 hours it's become apparent he won't quite be ready for Napier," Hesson said.

"He'll remain with the team and we'll continue to monitor him ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton."

Northern Districts batsman Dean Brownlie has been called into the side and will join the team this afternoon.