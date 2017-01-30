 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Martin Guptill ruled out of second Chappell-Hadlee ODI with hamstring injury

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Black Caps opening batsman Martin Guptill will miss the second ODI of the Chappell-Hadlee series in Napier after feeling tightness in his hamstring during the opening match at Eden Park.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Martin Guptill is bowled

Source: Photosport

Coach Mike Hesson said it was a minor hamstring strain and as a precautionary measure, selectors wouldn't consider Guptill for the second ODI at McLean Park.

"Martin felt tightness in his left hamstring while fielding yesterday and after being monitored over the last 24 hours it's become apparent he won't quite be ready for Napier," Hesson said.

The Breakfast crew react to NZ's thrilling ODI win over Australia yesterday.
Source: Breakfast

"He'll remain with the team and we'll continue to monitor him ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton."

Northern Districts batsman Dean Brownlie has been called into the side and will join the team this afternoon.

The Black Caps currently lead the series 1-0 after a thrilling 6-run win at Eden Park in Auckland yesterday.

Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


00:59
2
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

01:44
3
The former All Black is back home after his first season in Japan, and joked with media about his mates following in his footsteps.

Cory Jane reluctant to buy into rumours around Dagg: 'Na, I don't know what Izzy's doing'

01:43
4
The former Black Cap believes the streaker deserved a monetary fine "in the spirit of things".

Dion Nash: Lifetime ban from Eden Park seems 'pretty heavy-handed'

00:34
5
Nash, a former Black Cap, says the man's antics yesterday were a bit of "harmless fun".

'Harmless fun' - former Black Cap Dion Nash labels Eden Park's lifetime ban for streaker 'crazy'

03:59

NZ embassy 'working urgently' to clarify travel rights of dual citizens under Trump's border ban

Murray McCully says our embassy officials in the US are still trying to clarify the situation.

00:50
Dave Rennie said his players are focussed on playing footy and are raring to go in their pre-season match against the Bulls next Thursday.

'We'll do our talking on the field' - Dave Rennie hushes rumours of Chiefs' continued off-field dramas, aims for big Tens tournament

Dave Rennie quickly shut down talk about his side's off-field dramas today.

00:34
Nash, a former Black Cap, says the man's antics yesterday were a bit of "harmless fun".

'Harmless fun' - former Black Cap Dion Nash labels Eden Park's lifetime ban for streaker 'crazy'

Nash says a fine is more in order for man responsible for yesterday's antics.


03:59

Jehan Casinader: Not enough to say 'Yeah, nah' to Muslim ban

The New Zealand Government barely let out a whimper over Donald Trump's policy, writes our columnist.


03:59

'What are we scared of?' - Jack Tame puts PM Bill English on the spot over his stance on Trump's travel ban

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ