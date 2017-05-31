 

Martin Guptill ruled out of Pakistan ODI, T20 series' with calf injury

AAP
New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of both limited overs series against Pakistan in the UAE because of injury.

A calf strain suffered while playing domestic cricket for Auckland this week will require four to six weeks of rehabilitation.

The hard-hitting Guptill will miss the T20 series starting later this month and the subsequent ODI series. Both comprise three matches, followed by three Tests.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said replacement options are being considered for Guptill, a proven member of their white ball format teams.

Recuperating new ball bowler Tim Southee is expected to be fit for the opening T20 match in Abu Dhabi on October 31.

Southee missed the first two rounds of domestic first class cricket with a knee injury, reportedly caused by holding his baby in the same position for too long, creating a repetitive strain niggle.

Martin Guptill hits a six against Sri Lanka
Martin Guptill hits a six against Sri Lanka Source: Getty
