Martin Guptill ruled out of Pakistan ODI, T20 series' with calf injury

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of both limited overs series against Pakistan in the UAE because of injury.



A calf strain suffered while playing domestic cricket for Auckland this week will require four to six weeks of rehabilitation.



The hard-hitting Guptill will miss the T20 series starting later this month and the subsequent ODI series. Both comprise three matches, followed by three Tests.



Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said replacement options are being considered for Guptill, a proven member of their white ball format teams.



Recuperating new ball bowler Tim Southee is expected to be fit for the opening T20 match in Abu Dhabi on October 31.

