 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Martin Guptill ruled out of Chappell-Hadlee series decider

share

Source:

AAP

New Zealand have confirmed opener Martin Guptill will miss tomorrow's trans-Tasman ODI series finale in Hamilton.

Martin Guptill celebrates his century.

Martin Guptill celebrates his century.

Source: Photosport

Dean Brownlie is set to open the batting at Seddon Park in the absence of Guptill, who suffered a hamstring injury during New Zealand's six-run win in the opening chapter of the three-match series.

Australia must win the final game to square the series 1-1 and retain the Chappell-Hadlee trophy following the abandonment of game two in Napier.


Related

Black Caps

02:45
Watch the moment injured Black Cap jumps in freezing ice bath with Brodie – and Aussie coach!

Watch: Dodgy hammy rules Martin Guptill out of ODI – so why is he in an ice bath with Brodie?
Martin Guptill is bowled

Martin Guptill ruled out of second Chappell-Hadlee ODI with hamstring injury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
Blake Ayshford crossed over for a bonus point try after not being held against the Sea Eagles.

Live updates: Warriors suffer first up loss to Manly, Shaun Johnson in doubt

2

Shaun Johnson injury setback hurts Warriors Nines hopes

00:33
3
Green stopped fighting as the referee stepped in but that didn't stop Mundine from launching a big punch.

'I didn't win by eight points': Danny Green humble after points win over Anthony Mundine

00:23
4
Blake Ayshford crossed over for a bonus point try after not being held against the Sea Eagles.

Watch: Blake Ayshford scores runaway try for Warriors after rookie defence from Manly

00:29
5
Kat Whata-Simpkins was left reeling after this cheap hit as the Sevens sisters stole a 14-12 win in Sydney.

Video: Disgusting late tackle sours NZ women's win over France

00:40
A tarpaulin was erected to block media from filming Waitangi ceremonies.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ