Martin Guptill ruled out of Chappell-Hadlee series decider

New Zealand have confirmed opener Martin Guptill will miss tomorrow's trans-Tasman ODI series finale in Hamilton.



Martin Guptill celebrates his century. Source: Photosport

Dean Brownlie is set to open the batting at Seddon Park in the absence of Guptill, who suffered a hamstring injury during New Zealand's six-run win in the opening chapter of the three-match series.



Australia must win the final game to square the series 1-1 and retain the Chappell-Hadlee trophy following the abandonment of game two in Napier.