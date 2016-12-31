 

Martin Guptill ruled out of Bangladesh T20 series

Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill will miss the three match T20 series with Bangladesh after injuring his hamstring in the third ODI in Nelson, coach Mike Hesson has confirmed.

Source: SKY

The injury has been deemed a grade one left hamstring strain, and will require two to four weeks to fully recover. 

Hesson spoke in a media release about the loss of Guptill, and that the opener will most likely target a comeback in the Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia.

"Martin's obviously a key player for us with the white ball so to lose him is disappointing," Hesson said.

"We're confident with some rest, followed by a couple of domestic games, he’ll be ready to play a big role against Australia at the end of January."

Hesson also added that Neil Broom will take Guptill's place, both in the squad and at the top of the batting order.

"We needed to replace an attacking opening batsmen and with Neil’s experience opening in the T20 format and his current form - he was a ready-made replacement."

The three match T20 series with Bangladesh starts January 3.

