 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Martin Guptill returns to Black Caps for Pakistan ODI series

share

Source:

NZN

The Black Caps will call upon a near full-strength squad for their upcoming one-day series against Pakistan, with big-hitting opener Martin Guptill returning to the fold but all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme still unavailable.

The star batsman is yet to feature this summer due to a hamstring injury.
Source: 1 NEWS

Guptill missed the Caps' ODI clean sweep of the West Indies last month with a hamstring issue but has since returned for the sides' Twenty20 series.

He'll likely open the order against Pakistan, alongside Tom Latham or Colin Munro, with Kane Williamson returning to his regular first-drop position.

George Worker has missed out altogether.

Elsewhere, Tim Southee and Trent Boult will likely lead the bowling attack, aided by the inclusion of two spinners in Todd Astle and Mitch Santner.

Kiwi selector Gavin Larsen didn't rule out playing both simultaneously, with Astle producing the goods against the Windies and Santner a team regular.

"Todd made the most of his opportunity against the West Indies and made a strong contribution with both bat and ball," Larsen said.

"Mitchell has been one of our most consistent white-ball bowlers for a long time now, seen by him being ranked in the top 10 ODI bowlers in the world."

Zimbabwe-born all-rounder de Grandhomme, meanwhile, remains unavailable to the Caps after going on bereavement leave last month.

He'll play T20 Super Smash for Auckland on January 7.

The Kiwi squad will convene on Friday in Wellington before playing the first ODI at the Basin Reserve on Saturday, and then in Nelson next Tuesday.

They'll round out the ODI series in Dunedin on January 13.

BLACK CAPS: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Mitch Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

'I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup' - Steven Luatua hints at 2023 All Blacks return

00:27
2
City scraped a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace thanks to their goalkeeper.

Last minute penalty save keeps Manchester City's unbeaten run alive

00:26
3
The Firebirds' batsman helped his side chase down the Volts’ total.

Luke Ronchi hammers Wellington to Super Smash win over Otago

00:22
4
The Heat's Kiwi skipper fell for 15 in the 56 run loss to Adelaide.

Brendon McCullum fails to fire as Brisbane crash to BBL defeat

00:27
5
The 1-1 result sees the Gunners lose ground on the top four in the EPL.

Jay Rodriguez slots home penalty for West Brom after controversial handball to clinch draw with Arsenal


Two people dead in light plane crash in Northland

The accident happened in Te Kopuru, near Dargaville.

Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

The ads says Lorde's decision showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish State" in New Zealand was "trickling down to its youth".

00:29
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.

New Zealand babies born in 2018 expected to see 2100

They're predicted to be around for the 260th anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi and 21 Rugby World Cups, according to Unicef.

02:23
The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 