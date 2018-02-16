Martin Guptill refusing to blame bowlers for record-breaking T20 loss to Aussies

Century-hitting Black Caps opener Martin Guptill has refused to criticise his bowlers for failing to defend a record-equalling Kiwi innings of 243-6 in Friday's five-wicket Twenty20 loss to Australia.

Helped by Guptill's quick-fire 105 and fellow opener Colin Munro's 76, New Zealand batted first and put a mammoth total on the board in Auckland.

But they produced an unusually ill-disciplined performance with the ball, including 20 extras and numerous fielding errors, and allowed Australia to complete the largest successful run chase in international T20 history.

Led by opener D'Arcy Short, who scored a ruthless 76 from 44 balls, the Australians reached their target of 244 with seven balls to spare.

Talisman Dave Warner also struck a rapid 59.

Drafted by the Kiwis due to a knee injury to spinner Mitch Santner, Ben Wheeler was a disaster, returning 64-0.

Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme barely did better, bagging just one wicket apiece.

Yet Guptill declined to condemn his bowling attack, saying it was simply a case of Australia performing well on a bat-friendly wicket.

"It's a tough one to put your finger on - it's a great batting surface and they came extremely hard and got the benefits for that," he said.

"I don't think you can say that (the bowlers are at fault), Australia came out and played extremely well and struck it well from ball one."

New Zealand will now need to beat England in Sunday's clash in Hamilton to ensure a trans-Tasman T20 tri-series final in Auckland next Wednesday.

The unbeaten Australians are already into the final.

Guptill, who surpassed Brendon McCullum as the highest-ever scorer in T20 internationals on Friday, said he couldn't wait to get onto Seddon Park.

"To put 240 on the board and lose is a little disheartening but we haven't really got time to dwell on it because we have a game in two days," Guptill said.