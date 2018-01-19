Martin Guptill reaches 13th ODI century in Pakistan ODI finale

Source:NZN
Another Martin Guptill century has anchored the Black Caps to 271-7 in the fifth and final one-day international against Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
The New Zealanders are looking for a series whitewash after comfortably winning the first four ODIs, and looked set for a 300-plus score until a flurry of late wickets halted their charge.
Guptill's 112-run third-wicket stand with Ross Taylor underpinned a solid if unspectacular Black Caps innings which also featured Taylor's 41st ODI half-century for New Zealand.
Guptill brought up his 13th ODI century at the end of the 41st over with a sharp single, but was out the next ball he faced, lofting Rumman Raees to Mohammad Hafeez at long-on.
His ton came off 126 balls, included 10 fours and a six, and boosted the Kiwis to 214-3.
Earlier, Colin Munro and Guptill had got the Black Caps off to a rollicking start after New Zealand won the toss.
The pair put on 52 for the first wicket, the promising partnership ended in the sixth over when Munro top-edged Rumman Raes to Mohammad Nawaz at mid off and was gone for 34.
Kane Williamson's second-wicket stand with Guptill added another 49 before the skipper was dismissed by allrounder Aamer Yamin for 22, lobbing a simple catch to Umar Amin at deep square leg.
Guptill and Taylor's third-wicket stand then set up a potential grandstand finish, but Taylor's dismissal for 59 two balls into the 45th over triggered a late New Zealand collapse.
From 242-3, the Black Caps lost four wickets for the addition of just 12 runs, with only Colin de Grandhomme providing any resistance.
The 31-year-old allrounder, who belted 74 off 40 balls in the fourth ODI, combined with Tim Southee to add 27 off the last 19 balls, ending the innings unbeaten on 29.
For Pakistan, left-arm paceman Raees returned figures of 3-67 and allrounder Faheem Ashraf chipped in with 2-49.
