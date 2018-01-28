Martin Guptill to play with banned Aussie Steve Smith in Caribbean T20

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill is set to team up with suspended former Australian captain Steve Smith in the Caribbean Premier League.
Both Guptill and Smith have joined the Barbados Tridents for this year's CPL, with the Kiwi joining the team after previously playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
However the Tridents won the rights to the 31-year-old at this year's tournament auction in London, leading to Guptill reportedly bagging a competition-leading $327,000 contract.
"Excited to start my sixth season in CPL with a new team, Barbados Tridents," Guptill said.
"Excited to be here and can't wait for the biggest party to get started."
Smith confirmed on Twitter he was join Guptill at the Tridents, having previously played in the newly launched Global T20 Canada tournament with the Toronto Nationals.
In the tournament he scored 167 runs in six matches at an average of 33.40, including two fifties.
Smith is currently serving a 12 month ban from international cricket after playing a role in Australia's ball-tampering scandal earlier this year where sandpaper was used during a Test in South Africa.
The CPL begins tomorrow with Luke Ronchi (Amazon Warriors), Ross Taylor (Tallawahs), Anton Devcich (Patriots), Mitchell McClenaghan (Stars), Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro (Knight Riders) the other Kiwis competing.