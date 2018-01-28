 

Martin Guptill to play with banned Aussie Steve Smith in Caribbean T20

1 NEWS
Cricket
Black Caps

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill is set to team up with suspended former Australian captain Steve Smith in the Caribbean Premier League.

Both Guptill and Smith have joined the Barbados Tridents for this year's CPL, with the Kiwi joining the team after previously playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

However the Tridents won the rights to the 31-year-old at this year's tournament auction in London, leading to Guptill reportedly bagging a competition-leading $327,000 contract.

"Excited to start my sixth season in CPL with a new team, Barbados Tridents," Guptill said.

"Excited to be here and can't wait for the biggest party to get started."

Smith confirmed on Twitter he was join Guptill at the Tridents, having previously played in the newly launched Global T20 Canada tournament with the Toronto Nationals.

In the tournament he scored 167 runs in six matches at an average of 33.40, including two fifties.

Smith is currently serving a 12 month ban from international cricket after playing a role in Australia's ball-tampering scandal earlier this year where sandpaper was used during a Test in South Africa.

The CPL begins tomorrow with Luke Ronchi (Amazon Warriors), Ross Taylor (Tallawahs), Anton Devcich (Patriots), Mitchell McClenaghan (Stars), Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro (Knight Riders) the other Kiwis competing.

Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Black Caps' Martin Guptill hits a six off a free hit against Pakistan. Source: Photosport
1 NEWS

1 NEWS
A night club bouncer says England cricket star Ben Stokes abused him, accusing the all-rounder of also mocking two gay men while flicking a cigarette at them - an English court heard overnight.

Stokes, 27, is accused of affray at the early hours of September 25 in 2017.

Bouncer Andrew Cunningham said at the Bristol Crown Court that Stokes and his England teammate Alex Hales were denied entry at the Mbargo nightclub after it closed at 2am.

The England players had been at the club earlier in the night after they had played West Indies in an ODI the day before.

Ben Stokes allegedly taunted gay men before street fight, court hears

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court on August 6, 2018 in Bristol, England. Ben Stokes, 27, Ryan Ali, 28 and Ryan Hale, 27, are jointly charged with affray outside a Bristol night club on September 25 last year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
England Cricketer Ben Stokes leaves Bristol Crown Court. Source: Getty

Cunningham told the court that Stokes had abused him after they denied entry to the nightclub.

"The ginger one offered me sixty pounds and asked me if that would get them in," said Cunningham, news outlet PA reports.

"He had a conversation with his friend and he said '300 get us in' and I still told them no. I told them I would not have a job to go back to in the morning.

"He got a bit verbally abusive towards myself. He mentioned my gold teeth and he said I looked like a c*** and I replied, 'Thank you very much.'" 

"He mentioned my tattoos and how shit they were."

The bouncer said two gay men he knew, William O'Connor and Kai Barry, walked out of the nightclub and began talking to each other.

He said O'Connor and Barry were "extravagant" and "flamboyant".

"The ginger guy picked up on this and started to take the mick out of them," Cunningham told the jury.

"They are quite effeminate guys and their voices are different. He made noises to try to copy them, not saying anything, just making stupid noises ... camp gestures."

Cunningham told the court that he intervened when Stokes flicked a cigarette butt at the men.

"I asked him, 'If you are going to start on someone, start on me'".

Cunningham said Hales told his teammate: "Stokesy - don't do that," after finding out what Stokes had done.

The doorman went onto say that the two men - Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale, who are standing trial accused of affray with Stokes - left Mbargo and walked off with O'Connor and Barry.

Cunningham said Stokes was annoyed after he refused to shake his hand, then walked off with Hales.

Prosecutors allege things escalated after Stokes and Hales caught up with Ali, Hale, O'Connor and Barry on a street close by.

Stokes is accused of knocking both Hale and Ali out during the street brawl.

The NZ-born all-rounder was accused of knocking two men unconscious in September last year. Source: Reuters
England bowler James Anderson suffered a painful moment yesterday, when he hit himself with a golf ball while playing a practice round of golf with teammates.

The 36-year-old avoided injury when the ball ricocheted off a tree root onto his chin.

He was with England teammate Stuart Broad at Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire.

Broad posted the embarrassing moment on social media with the caption, "@immy9 is perfectly fine."

The English international should probably stick with cricket from now on. Source: Instagram/ Stuart Broad

The England team will face off against India on Thursday for their second Test. The home side beat India by 31-runs on Saturday to lead the five Test series 1-0.

