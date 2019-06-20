TODAY |

Martin Guptill hits his way into record books - just not in the way he wanted

Associated Press
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup

Martin Guptill hit his way into the record books today. 

Just not in the way he wanted.

The opening batsman became the first New Zealander to be dismissed by hitting his own wicket in any Cricket World Cup tournament, dating back as far as 1975.

Not that he meant to.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williamson's maximum also brought up his century in the four-wicket win. Source: SKY

Guptill swiveled to play a hook shot against South African seamer Andile Phehlukwayo in the 15th over. He made contact with the ball before doing the full 360-degree turn — so far, so good — before slipping and feeling his right foot hit something else altogether.

As his partner Kane Williamson came running down the wicket for a single, and South African fielder Lungi Ngidi went chasing the ball, something strange was happening.

Guptill was already out.

Delighted South Africa players saw that one of the bails — at times not so easy to dislodge in this tournament — had left the top of Guptill's middle and leg stumps. He was out for 35.

It was a slice of luck for the South Africans in their must-win encounter, as Guptill's dismissal triggered a batting collapse from 72-1 to 80-4.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt discusses the latest from the Cricket World Cup. Source: Breakfast

But it's not all bad news for Guptill. He still holds the record for the highest score at the World Cup with 237 not out in the 2015 quarterfinals against West Indies, with some genuine big-hitting of his own.

And the day had a happy ending for New Zealand, which sealed a four-wicket win with three balls to spare.

Martin Guptill of New Zealand is out hit wicket during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and South Africa at Edgbaston
Martin Guptill of New Zealand is out hit wicket during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and South Africa at Edgbaston Source: Getty
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
2
Taukeiaho said that his NRL teammate is "a good mate" but come Saturday they will be rivals.
'He likes to cheap shot everyone' - Sio Siua Taukeiaho on facing Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
3
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
4
The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage
5
Briar Hales, 11, has been told she can't play in the boys team by event organisers.
Black Ferns Sevens invite Hawke's Bay girl to training after being told she can't play in First XV - 'Don't let anyone stop you'
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:22
Boult only has three wickets for the Black Caps so far but he reminded the journalist of what was more important.

Trent Boult sidesteps question about low wickets total at World Cup
00:29
Morgan scored 148 runs off 71 deliveries as England posted 397/6 in the 150-run win.

Eoin Morgan smashes record 17 sixes in historic innings during England's World Cup routing of Afghanistan
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis, left, and South Africa's Quinton de Kock leave the pitch as rain stops play during the World Cup cricket match between South Africa and the West Indies at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Proteas aim to tear through Black Caps' middle and lower order in World Cup clash

Cricket World Cup Diary: Stage set for another historic Black Caps, Proteas showdown