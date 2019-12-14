Martin Guptill hammers two sixes out of the ground, into petrol station

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill was in irresistible form for Auckland in this afternoon's T20 Super Smash, hitting the ball out of the ground not once, but twice against the Otago Volts at Eden Park's outer oval.

As the Volts won the toss and decided to bat, Auckland's bowlers were at the mercy of former Black Caps Hamish Rutherford and Neil Broom, adding 84 for the first wicket.

The pair would each raise half centuries, Rutherford the first to do so off just 21 balls, with four fours and four sixes, before being dismissed for 52 from 23.

At the other end, Broom played the more measured hand, reaching his 50 from 37 balls, before going on to top score for the Volts, out for 93 - clean bowled by another ex-Black Cap, Mitchell McClenaghan.

A quickfire 36 from Dean Foxcroft would see the Volts post 210/6 from their 20 overs.

In response, Auckland would open up with the Black Caps' limited overs pair of Guptill and Colin Munro.

Guptill lead the charge early on, completing the fabled outer oval task of clearing the fence, and finding the Mobil petrol station across the road.

Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy felt the full force of Guptill, both dispatched over the road.

The belligerence wouldn't last though, Duffy eventually getting his revenge, dismissing Guptill for 46 from 18 balls.

Guptill's dismissal would see a mini-collapse for the Aces, Mark Chapman (17) and Craig Cachopa (7) joining him back in the sheds, Auckland wobbling at 116/4.

A half-century to Glenn Phillips from 35 balls gave the Aces a chance, the young wicketkeeper giving his side hope of a high scoring win.

At the other end, Black Cap Corey Anderson struggled to make an impact on his Aces T20 debut, eventually out for 11 off 13 trying to force the pace of the game.

Needing 34 from the final two overs, Phillips did his best to single-handedly try and see Auckland home, taking eight runs from the first five balls of Smith's final over, a single off the sixth seeing him retain the strike.

Duffy would return to the crease for the final over, Auckland needing 23 runs. Two runs into the deep saw Phillips reach his hundred - coming from 58 balls.