Martin Guptill eyes 2023 Cricket World Cup - 'Hopefully I can stick around'

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill isn't letting age or form deter him from reaching one of his long-term goals of playing in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Guptill will be 36 when the World Cup heads to India in three years - a continent he has struggled on his entire career.

The New Zealand batsman has averaged just 29.43 runs in the ODI format when playing in India in contrast to the overall 42.13 average he has elsewhere.

On top of that, Guptill hasn't passed 50 since his first outing at last year's Cricket World Cup when he made 73 in the Black Caps' 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

In fact, Guptill hasn't scored an ODI century in his last 10 innings.

But despite all those numbers against him, Guptill told Stuff he "absolutely" wants to still be in black in 2023.

"Pending body issues and form and things like that, hopefully I can stick around and put enough numbers on the board to be in that squad," Guptill said.

"I don't think one-day cricket is going anywhere, there's still a World Cup to play for in three years' time, and leading up to that there's going to be a lot of ODI cricket.

"I enjoy the ODI format, so hopefully there's plenty more to come."

Since making his debut in 2009, Guptill has featured in the Black Caps' last three World Cup campaigns where they reached the semi-finals in 2011 before going one step further and making the final in 2015 and 2019.

