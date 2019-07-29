Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire

Martin Guptill has seemingly put some of the pain from the Black Caps World Cup final behind him with an extraordinary innings for Worcestershire in the English T20 competition.

The Black Caps opener top scored for the Rapids with 86 off just 31 balls, with one of his 10 sixes even breaking a window on the top floor of the hotel at the County Ground in Worcester.

On the back of Guptill’s innings, Worcestershire made a mockery of Durham’s total of 181/8, chasing it down in just 12.1 overs on their way to a nine-wicket win.

Guptill featured in a 148-run opening stand before Riki Wessels was dismissed in the ninth over.