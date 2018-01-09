 

Martin Guptill blitzes barrage of sixes en route to Black Caps' victory against Pakistan

A display of power hitting from Martin Guptill has steered New Zealand to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in a weather-affected second one-day cricket international in Nelson.

The Black Caps' opener hammered a half-century after the rain cleared in Nelson.
Source: SKY

The Black Caps needed 87 runs in 11 overs to win after rain had halted play at 4.20pm, when they were 64-2 after 14 overs and chasing Pakistan's 246-9.

Play resumed at 6.40pm at Saxton Oval, with the match reduced to 25 overs and the Black Caps chasing a new target of 151 under Duckworth Lewis calculations.

Guptill returned to the middle on 31, with Ross Taylor on 14, and the pair were all efficiency in compiling an unbeaten 104-run stand to secure victory with seven balls to spare.

Guptill ended the day on 86 off 71 balls, hitting five sixes and five fours, while Taylor's 44 came off 42 and included four fours.

Earlier, Pakistan had removed danger man Colin Munro for a duck, caught by Faheem Ashraf at third man off Mohammad Amir.

Skipper Kane Williamson followed nine overs later, dismissed by a spectacular diving catch from Shadab Khan at backward point off Faheem for 19 to leave New Zealand 47-2.

After losing the rain-affected first ODI by 61 runs in Wellington two days ago, the visitors again struggled on Tuesday after winning the toss.

It took a stubborn rearguard action from Pakistan's tailenders to rescue their innings, with a 70-run eighth-wicket partnership off 43 balls between Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan proving key.

Hasan (51) took 30 balls to reach his half-century but caught an inside edge off the very next delivery from Tim Southee and lofted an easy catch to Todd Astle at deep midwicket late in the 45th over.

Shadab also played his part with a 68-ball 52 to resurrect a Pakistan innings which had looked destined to end early after they were struggling at 39-3 in the 11th over.

Mohammad Hafeez's steady 60 off 71 had anchored the Pakistan innings, but he disappeared early in the 32nd over and the visitors looked in all sorts of trouble at 127-6.

However, Hasan and Shadab's partnership allowed them to set a competitive total.

Lockie Ferguson headed a solid Black Caps bowling effort with 3-39, backed up by Southee (2-57) and Astle (2-50).

The third ODI in the five-match series is in Dunedin on Saturday.

