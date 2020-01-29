TODAY |

Mark Chapman to replace Black Caps captain Kane Williamson for first two ODIs against India

Source:  AAP

New Zealand's fortunes have taken another dive after captain Kane Williamson was ruled out of the first two games of their one-day international series against India.

Kane Williamson bats against India Source: Photosport

World class batsman Williamson is battling a shoulder injury he sustained while fielding during last week's third Twenty20 against the Indians in Hamilton.

The hosts were swept 5-0 in the T20s and Williamson's ongoing absence firms India's favouritism for the three match ODI series and, potentially, the subsequent two Tests if the skipper doesn't return.

It continues an injury-plagued run for the Kiwis, whose three-Test whitewash in Australia was notable for their fitness tribulations.

Mark Chapman heads back to the pavillion after being bowled by Moeen Ali. Source: Photosport

For the ODI series, New Zealand will be without the three first-choice paceman who took them to the final of last year's World Cup - Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry.

Team physiotherpist Vijay Vallabh said Williamson will not be risked despite an X-ray cleared him of anything serious.

"It's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," Vallabh said.

"He will continue his fitness training sessions throughout the week and will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday."

Tom Latham will assume the captaincy for Wednesday's opener in Hamilton while left-handed batsman Mark Chapman has joined the squad.

The big-hitting Chapman has played 29 limited-overs internationals, mostly at T20 level.

Cricket
Black Caps
